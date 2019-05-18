This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 18 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's your quick guide to the divorce referendum

Get up to speed.

By Nicky Ryan Saturday 18 May 2019, 5:00 PM
1 hour ago 2,436 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4640298

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

Subscribe for more videos

THERE’S AN AWFUL lot of votes taking place next Friday, 24 May, but one you might not have heard of yet is the divorce referendum.

The government has proposed changing two parts of the Constitution: One relating to the amount of time a couple must live apart before being granted a divorce, the other relating to the recognition of divorces granted in a different jurisdiction.

We’ve put together a quick guide for you on the vote, but here it is summed up at lighting speed:

  • Currently, a couple must live apart for four out of the previous five years in order to apply for a divorce, under Article 41.3.2(i)
  • 41.3.3 is more complicated. The Constitution allows the government to ban someone from remarrying for the lifetime of the other party of the marriage if the divorce isn’t recognised by government. Legislation allows the government to recognise foreign divorces, but it depends on the country and when the divorce occurred.
  • There will be a single question on the ballot paper to change both.
  • Yes vote would remove Article 41.3.2(i). The government would then introduce legislation which would serve a similar function. The laws currently planned by Fine Gael would reduce the time frame to two of the previous three years. Voting yes would also tidy up 41.3.3, replacing it with “provision may be made by law for the recognition under the law of the State of a dissolution of marriage granted under the civil law of another state”.
  • A No vote would keep the Constitution as it is.

Watch the video above for more.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie