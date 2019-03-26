Poll: Should the four-year time period for divorce be reduced?

THE CABINET WILL today agree on the wording of what the Irish electorate will be asked to vote on in the upcoming divorce referendum.

If the referendum is passed, the government would introduce primary legislation on the time period before you can get a divorce, rather than having it in the Constitution which must be put to a public vote when changes are proposed.

Under the current system, married couples need to have lived apart for at least four years during the previous five years. The new proposals would see that reduced to two years, with the Oireachtas providing the legislation for this.

The referendum is due to take place on 24 May, the same day as the local and European elections.

