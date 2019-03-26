This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Should the four-year time period for divorce be reduced?

Under the current system, married couples need to have lived apart for at least four years during the previous five years.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 26 Mar 2019, 9:29 AM
Image: Shutterstock/ThiagoSantos
Image: Shutterstock/ThiagoSantos

THE CABINET WILL today agree on the wording of what the Irish electorate will be asked to vote on in the upcoming divorce referendum.

If the referendum is passed, the government would introduce primary legislation on the time period before you can get a divorce, rather than having it in the Constitution which must be put to a public vote when changes are proposed.

Under the current system, married couples need to have lived apart for at least four years during the previous five years. The new proposals would see that reduced to two years, with the Oireachtas providing the legislation for this.

The referendum is due to take place on 24 May, the same day as the local and European elections.

What do you think: Should the four-year minimum time period for divorce be reduced?


Poll Results:

Yes, to one year (49)
Yes, to two years (27)
No, it should stay the same&nbsp; (3)
I'm not sure (1)




