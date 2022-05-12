Irish DJ who was credited with viral garda dance held in Cork prison for alleged harassment

THE IRISH DJ credited with getting gardaí involved in the online viral dance challenge Jerusalema is currently on remand in Cork prison awaiting trial for the alleged harassment of a Co Clare hotelier.

At Ennis District Court, Boyle native, Frankie Shanley “Frankie Beats” (46) has appeared in connection with the alleged harassment of Derek Logue of the Bellbridge House Hotel near Spanish Point between June and October 2019.

Solicitor for Mr Shanley, Daragh Hassett told the court that the charge is to be fully contested and said that the case involves the manner in which Shanley sought monies for work carried out for Logue.

Hassett said that Shanley denies harassing the employer stating that Shanley didn’t think emails sent were of a threatening nature.

Detective garda Deirdre Collins of Kilrush Garda Station stated that the State case will be that Shanley sent abusive and threatening emails to Derek Logue and his staff and also left two voice messages for Logue.

Advertisement

Detective garda Collins said that Shanley of The Abbey, Bridge Street, Tralee, Co Kerry has been in custody since last month after he was arrested by the authorities in Germany on foot of a European Arrest Warrant.

After hearing an outline of the State case against Shanley, Judge Mary Larkin declined jurisdiction in the case, transferring the case to the circuit court and Sargeant Aiden Lonergan told Judge Larkin that those convicted of harassment face prison terms up to seven years in the circuit court.

Gardai also objected to bail for Shanley and in response, Hassett stated that his client has been working as a DJ in Greece and Albufeira for the past couple of years and has remained trouble-free.

Applying for bail, Hassett said that Shanley has turned his life around and was credited here for getting the Gardai involved in the Jerusalema online viral dance challenge.

Hassett handed in an Irish Examiner news feature on Shanley that included a photo of Shanley with Cliff Richard and Bonnie Tyler during the course of his DJ work.

Hassett stated: “Mr. Shanley is someone who has used his time away wisely getting employment. Mr. Shanley has changed his life around.”

In evidence, Shanley said that while overseas in Greece and Portugal “I was working full time. I was working very, very hard. I loved it. I was told that I would never amount to anything after everything that happened, but I didn’t give up.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Shanley stated that it was always his intention to come home “and clear my name” in response to the harassment charge and had remained in regular contact with a Garda detective in west Clare on the matter.

In response to Judge Larkin agreeing to a comment that the Irish Examiner article amounted to self promotion, Shanley denied that this was the case.

He said: “I was never looking for self promotion with the newspaper articles. Those articles came about because I was getting constantly harassed and attacked online by people who were jealous of what I had achieved and there was nothing online to say that I was doing good.

He added: “It was negative stories from 15 years ago that these people were sharing with my employers, my advertisers and my sponsors and I was being humiliated and the only thing I could do was to reach out to a good journalist like Noel Baker at the Irish Examiner who got the story out there when no one else wanted to know.”

Shanley said: “Clearing my name is now the most important thing. I have worked too hard to fall now.”

However, in response to Garda concerns, Judge Larkin refused Shanley bail and remanded him in custody to appear via video link at Ennis District Court on May 18th next. Shanley now has the option of seeking bail in the High Court.