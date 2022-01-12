#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Wednesday 12 January 2022
Advertisement

Djokovic admits 'errors' as he fights to avoid Australian deportation

He described reports about him attending events in Serbia after testing positive for Covid-19 as “misinformation”.

By AFP Wednesday 12 Jan 2022, 6:43 AM
16 minutes ago 1,346 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5651845
Djokovic during the Davis Cup Finals in December 2021.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Djokovic during the Davis Cup Finals in December 2021.
Djokovic during the Davis Cup Finals in December 2021.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

NOVAK DJOKOVIC HAS admitted “errors” in his travel papers and in not isolating after a claimed coronavirus infection, as he battles to stay in Australia and fight for a record 21st Grand Slam.

The world number one said his team had offered fresh information to the Australian government, which is pondering whether to cancel his visa, again, and throw him out of the country.

“We are living in challenging times in a global pandemic and sometimes these mistakes can occur,” the unvaccinated 34-year-old said in a statement released as he practiced on the courts of the Australian Open, which starts Monday.

The Serbian star flew into Melbourne a week ago claiming a vaccine exemption because of a positive PCR test result on 16 December.

Border agents rejected his exemption saying a recent infection did not qualify, tore up his visa and placed him in a detention centre.

But the vaccine-sceptic Djokovic’s high-powered legal team dramatically overturned the visa decision in court on Monday on a procedural matter related to his airport interview.

Now, immigration minister Alex Hawke says he is considering cancelling the visa another time, as fresh doubts emerge.

In an update to Australian media, his spokesman acknowledged receiving “lengthy further submissions” from the player’s lawyers.

“Naturally, this will affect the timeframe for a decision,” he said.

‘Error of judgement’

Djokovic, a nine-time Australian Open champion, described reports about his post-infection outings in Serbia as “misinformation”.

On the day after his claimed positive test in Serbia, Djokovic appeared at a youth tennis event and at a ceremony to honour him with stamps bearing his image, both apparently without a mask.

Djokovic, who made no mention of the stamp ceremony, said he only received the PCR test result after attending the children’s tennis event.

But he admitted that he also went ahead with an interview and photoshoot with French sports newspaper L’Equipe on 18 December.

“I felt obliged to go ahead and conduct the L’Equipe interview as I didn’t want to let the journalist down but did ensure I socially distanced and wore a mask except when my photograph was being taken,” he said.

“On reflection, this was an error of judgement and I accept that I should have rescheduled this commitment.”

The player said he also had two rapid antigen tests, which both returned negative results: one on 16 December when he first suspected being infected and one on 17 December before attending the children’s tennis event.

The tennis ace also admitted a mistake on his Australian travel declaration, in which a box was ticked indicating that he had not, or would not, travel in the 14 days before taking his flight to Melbourne.

In fact, social media posts and reports show he flew from Serbia to Spain during that period.

“This was submitted by my support team on my behalf,” Djokovic said.

“My agent sincerely apologises for the administrative mistake in ticking the incorrect box about my previous travel before coming to Australia. This was a human error and certainly not deliberate.”

In another twist, Australian media on Wednesday seized on reporting by Germany’s Der Siegel newspaper that cast doubt over the tennis star’s positive test.

Der Spiegel said it had scanned the QR code on Djokovic’s Serbian PCR test, which it said delivered a negative result, only to change to a positive result an hour later.

It was not possible to independently verify the Der Spiegel story, and Djokovic did not refer to those specific issues on Wednesday.

‘A bit awkward’

Djokovic’s Instagram post appeared to be aimed at swaying the government to let him stay in Australia.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Leading immigration lawyer Christopher Levingston said the government could cancel Djokovic’s visa on narrow criminal grounds, for example, because the travel declaration was incorrectly completed.

But the immigration minister may also annul the visa on broader character grounds.

If Djokovic knowingly dodged Serbia’s quarantine requirement for positive cases, he could be judged to be a risk for potentially not complying with public health orders while in Australia, Levingston said.

Various options to appeal would be open for both Djokovic and the government, but at the end of the day, the immigration minister can exercise his personal power to cancel the visa.

Many Australians, who have endured nearly two years of travel bans, restrictions and rolling lockdowns, were angered when they learned of Djokovic’s vaccine exemption.

But Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s government, which faces a general election by May, has also been criticised over its handling of the affair.

Outside Melbourne Park, home to the Australian Open, 27-year-old Seem Muthia said everyone should follow the same Covid-19 vaccine rules.

“I think it’s a bit awkward,” Muthia added. “The government has made some errors as well.”

Djokovic’s visa ban was overturned only after the government conceded it had acted unreasonably by not giving him the promised time to put his case at the airport.

Since then, Djokovic’s Covid-19 test and his actions before touching down in Australia have come under greater media scrutiny.

© AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie