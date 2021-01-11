DNA will determine garda investigation in case of missing bones found in Cork

DNA EVIDENCE WILL determine the course of the garda investigation into bones that were discovered in east Cork last week.

Multiple families, including the husband of missing Cork woman Tina Satchwell – who disappeared in 2017 – have been contacted in relation to the find.

Sources have told this publication that speaking to families of local missing people is “standard procedure” for gardaí, particularly in a case that has a high media profile.

The bones were discovered by workers who were clearing part of the disused Midleton-Youghal ­railway. Gardaí initially carried out a search of the area after a skull was discovered by workers. Wider searches then resulted in several human bones being recovered.

Gardaí are keeping “an open mind” in relation to the find but now must wait to see if they can identify the remains from DNA profiles taken from personal items of missing people.

Forensic experts will also attempt to determine how the person died from the remains.

Initial reports stated that the skeletal remains were historic, however, gardaí are now waiting on the results of the DNA tests which will decide the next step in their investigation.