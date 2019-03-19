This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gardaí renew appeal for information on second anniversary of Tina Satchwell's disappearance

To date, the investigation has resulted in over 330 lines of enquiry being conducted.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 19 Mar 2019, 2:59 PM
Tina Satchwell
Image: Garda Press Office
Tina Satchwell
Tina Satchwell
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ HAVE RENEWED their appeal for information about the whereabouts of Tina Satchwell ahead of the second anniversary of her disappearance.

Tina, now 47, was last seen at her home on Grattan Street, Youghal, Co Cork, on 20 March 2017. She was reported missing four days later by her husband Richard.

In a statement, gardaí in Midleton said the investigation into her disappearance “has seen a lot of media attention though various appeals and searches carried out”.

“To date, this investigation has resulted in over 330 separate lines of enquiry being conducted, including liaison with colleagues internationally and engagement with Interpol,” a spokesperson said.

Gardaí and the Defence Forces have conducted searches in the Youghal area and at Mitchel’s Wood, Bridgetown, Castlemartyr, in connection with the investigation.

Over 100 hours of CCTV

More than 100 hours of CCTV have been viewed and in excess of 100 statements have been taken to date.

Gardaí in Midleton have been assisted by specialist garda units including the Garda Air Support Unit, the Garda Water Unit and the Garda Dog Unit.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Midleton Garda Station on 021 462 1550, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Tina is described as 5’7’’ in height, of medium build, with blonde shoulder length hair and blue eyes.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.

