YESTERDAY, THE AUTO-ENROLMENT pension scheme finally got the green light by Cabinet.

The scheme will apply to almost 800,000 workers between the age of 23 and 60 who are employed but not enrolled in an occupational pension scheme, and drawdown will be aligned with the State Pension.

The move is being introduced to allow people to begin saving for their pension earlier and to ensure that people are not left on just the State pension when they retire.

Those who are already paying into a workplace pension plan will not be enrolled in the scheme.

