Advertisement
Shutterstock/Pressmaster
Your Say

Poll: Do you think nightclubs should stay open later?

Legislation was first drafted in 2022 but is yet to be in place.
3
1.7k
23 minutes ago

THE RSA HAS written to the government asking to pause legislation on extended late night hours for pubs and nightclubs, saying it will increase road deaths.

The new laws would allow nightclubs to stay open until 6am and serve alcohol until 5am, with pubs to stay open until 2.30am.

Last week, the Taoiseach cast doubt on whether the legislation reforms would be ready in time for summer.

The changes were expected to be in place before Christmas, but complications in updating the laws has significantly delayed the process.

Under current laws, nightclubs can serve drinks until 2.30am with a certain licence, closing earlier than many other European countries.

The Taoiseach has previously said that the current laws are “archaic” and should be brought more in line with other European countries.

So today we want to know: Do you think nightclubs should stay open later?


Poll Results:

No (209)
Yes (188)
No interest, no opinion (31)
Unsure (15)

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Sadbh Cox
sadbh@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
3
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     