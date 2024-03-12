Poll: Do you think nightclubs should stay open later?

THE RSA HAS written to the government asking to pause legislation on extended late night hours for pubs and nightclubs, saying it will increase road deaths.

The new laws would allow nightclubs to stay open until 6am and serve alcohol until 5am, with pubs to stay open until 2.30am.

Last week, the Taoiseach cast doubt on whether the legislation reforms would be ready in time for summer.

The changes were expected to be in place before Christmas, but complications in updating the laws has significantly delayed the process.

Under current laws, nightclubs can serve drinks until 2.30am with a certain licence, closing earlier than many other European countries.

The Taoiseach has previously said that the current laws are “archaic” and should be brought more in line with other European countries.

So today we want to know: Do you think nightclubs should stay open later?

