Poll: Do you wear an Easter lily?

DO YOU WEAR an Easter lily during Easter?

A white lily is worn during Easter as a symbol of remembrance for those who died during or were executed after the 1916 Easter Rising.

The State is commemorating the significance of the Rising today, with President Michael D Higgins attending, an Air Corps flyover the GPO, and the proclamation being read from a Defence Forces member.

So, we’re wondering: Do you wear a white lily at Easter?

