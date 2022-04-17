Poll: Do you wear an Easter lily?

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
DO YOU WEAR an Easter lily during Easter?
A white lily is worn during Easter as a symbol of remembrance for those who died during or were executed after the 1916 Easter Rising.
The State is commemorating the significance of the Rising today, with President Michael D Higgins attending, an Air Corps flyover the GPO, and the proclamation being read from a Defence Forces member.
So, we’re wondering: Do you wear a white lily at Easter?
Poll Results:
