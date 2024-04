CHANCES ARE YOU woke up to rain today, with Met Éireann forecasting dull, misty weather with persistent rain this morning.

Ireland has been on an apparent rainy streak lately, with rainfall above average across most of the country last month. 2024 and 2023 are now two of the three wettest Marches on record at Dublin Airport’s weather station, along with 1947.

Whether you choose to work from home when it’s lashing (well for some!), take the car instead of walking or cycling, or simply grab an umbrella and get on with it – we want to know if the wet weather changes how you go about your day.

So today we want to know: Does the rainy weather change how you get around?