Man arrested after dog found partially buried alive in Derry

A MAN HAS been arrested after a dog was found partially buried alive in Derry.

The incident happened on Wednesday in Ballyarnett Country Park, and the dog was later put down due to her injuries.

PET FBI Rescue, an animal welfare organisation based in Derry, took the American Bulldog into their care after she was found. The organisation said rocks had caused catastrophic injuries to the animal.

In a statement today, the PSNI said a 29-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty offences and is currently in police custody.

Inspector Kyle Rowntree said:

“On Thursday 16th March, officers also conducted a search under warrant at a property in the Carnhill area.

Three dogs were removed and placed into the appropriate care for their well-being. Enquiries are continuing and police would like to thank the local community for their assistance in relation to this investigation.

Pet FBI’s Vivian Kelly descried the incident to BBC News as “soul-destroying”.

The PSNI are appealing for witnesses, and ask anyone with information to contact them, quoting reference number 1530 15/03/23.