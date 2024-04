“IT’S NOT YOUR dog’s fault, it’s yours,” is the name of the latest State campaign to encourage dog owners to increase their efforts to keep their pets under control.

The campaign was announced this morning by the Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys and introduces increased supports for dog pounds, higher fines for poor dog control and the establishment of a dedicated stakeholder group.

The renewed measures for dog owners to have better control over their canines comes as attacks, particularly on young children, are on the rise according to the Department.

An investigation by Noteworthy in December last year also found that dog bite reports have been increasing over the last number of years in Ireland, which has left victims without hope over the relaxed laws which are in place.

Humphreys, announcing the scheme today, reminded the public that it’s a privilege to be a dog owner and that controlling their dogs is important for the safety of others, no matter the size of the animal.

The new campaign comes with increased on-the-spot fines of €300 for dog owners found to be poorly controlling their dogs. With the risk that more pooches will end up being seized, the minister has also granted a €2 million funding package for dog pounds.

In December last year, over 160 dogs were seized in Dublin City alone as the local authority also took measures to increase dog enforcement in the Dublin districts.

Today, the minister is extending this call to the country, as on-the-loose dogs pose a threat to people, livestock and other dogs.

“I want this campaign to make people think twice about letting their dog loose and uncontrolled,” Humphries said today.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue welcomed the measures and acknowledged the trauma that dog attacks can have on people who have been the victims of one.

“I believe it is essential we have conversations about responsible dog ownership and illustrating the dangers of marauding dogs, protecting people and animals from dog attacks,” McConalogue said.

The Department has also established a Dog Control Stakeholder Group, which is independently chaired by retired Deputy Garda Commissioner John Twomey. The group has been tasked with reviewing existing policy in relation to dog control and breeding restrictions.