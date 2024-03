DOGS TRUST ARE warning canine owners ahead of Easter weekend of the dangers and potentially toxic threats that could be around the home during festivities.

According to the animal welfare charity, 22% of dogs have ingested chocolate at some point over the last five years despite their owners knowing it poses a potentially fatal risk to the animals.

The Pet Emergency Hospital in Dublin has also said that there was a 213% increase in chocolate toxicity over the Easter period last year, with almost one in six dogs requiring intensive care.

The charity is warning of other risks that could be in homes this weekend, such as hot-cross buns, which are poisonous to dogs due to the raisins, and daffodils, which have potent and toxic elements in the flower.

During surveys, Dogs Trust found that 46% of dog owners are unaware of the dangers of daffodils or the water from a vase they were in. The group is keen to highlight that this can be just as toxic as chocolate.

“Now is a good time to remind children that their Easter chocolate is just for them and it’s not to be shared with furry friends,” Dogs Trust vet Niamh Curran-Kelly said.

Curran-Kelly said dog owners should contact their vet immediately if they suspect their dog has consumed chocolate, adding that a quick response is imperative to reducing the risk of intensive care.

“With dogs’ keen sense of smell and curious nature, it’s important that we keep an extra close eye on them when these tasty, yet toxic treats are around. Please store chocolate well out of reach and preferably in a dog-proof container with a lid,” she added.