#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Monday 7 December 2020
Advertisement

Dog reunited with owners after going missing for over three years

Lola, a black Labrador, vanished from a fenced garden in 2017.

By Press Association Monday 7 Dec 2020, 2:56 PM
35 minutes ago 4,923 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5291419
Lola was reunited with her owner Debra
Image: PA Images
Lola was reunited with her owner Debra
Lola was reunited with her owner Debra
Image: PA Images

A DOG IN the US has been reunited with its owners after going missing for more than three years.

Lola, a black Labrador, vanished from a fenced garden in 2017 when Debra and Steve Mejeur, of Kalamazoo, Michigan, were visiting a friend in Illinois.

The couple returned to the Chicago suburb of Elk Grove Village for about a month after Lola went missing. They posted notices, got help from volunteers and hired a professional pet searcher. But they had no luck finding their pet.

However, authorities in DuPage County, Illinois, received a call last week from a couple who had noticed Lola over the past few years going into a forest preserve. They had been leaving food for the dog and earned her trust.

A microchip revealed Lola’s owners.

“I feel like I’m in a dream right now,” Debra Mejeur said when the couple were reunited with Lola at DuPage County Animal Services.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“I still had an ounce of hope, I guess, but the majority of me was thinking she had already crossed the rainbow bridge. I was just completely stunned.”

Lola wagged her tail when she smelled her old blanket. Of course, no one knows how the dog survived for three years.

“If she could talk,” Mejeur added.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie