#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Tuesday 8 February 2022
Advertisement

'Shaggy dog' jibe made about efforts to save Boris Johnson's leadership sparks confusion in the Commons

‘Operation Big Dog’ has been the name coined for the operation to keep Prime Minister Boris Johnson in post.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 8 Feb 2022, 9:55 PM
1 hour ago 8,050 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5677592
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

SERIOUS DISCUSSIONS ABOUT Boris Johnson’s efforts to secure his tenure was interrupted by a brief moment of levity today when allies of Johnson were mistakenly thought to have been accused of running “Operation Shag-a-Dog” to save Johnson’s job.

Shadow environment secretary Jim McMahon, opening a Commons debate on the cost of living, said the British Government was “too busy saving the job” of Boris Johnson rather than getting on with the job of running the country.

The Labour MP said: “Operation Shaggy Dog in full force. I think it is absolutely outrageous.”

Mishearing McMahon’s northern accent, Conservative MP Jerome Mayhew responded: “I think the operation wasn’t called ‘Operation Shag-a-Dog’, but perhaps he would care to correct that.”

Deputy Commons speaker Nigel Evans said: “I heard ‘shaggy dog’. I am sure everybody heard shaggy dog.”

“Learn to speak Northern,” an MP said from the Labour benches.

McMahon replied he was “of course referring to the Dulux dog” – an Old English Sheepdog from the paint company advertisements.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

‘Operation Big Dog’ has been the name coined for the operation to keep Boris Johnson in post following, among other things, allegations of Downing Street parties during lockdown.

In the face of the partygate row and mounting Tory discontent over a smear Boris Johnson made against Labour leader Keir Starmer, Johnson carried out a mini reshuffle today to secure his position in No 10 Downing Street. 

The changes include new faces in the whips’ office and a fervent Brexiteer in charge of maximizing the benefits of leaving the European Union.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie