'Shaggy dog' jibe made about efforts to save Boris Johnson's leadership sparks confusion in the Commons

SERIOUS DISCUSSIONS ABOUT Boris Johnson’s efforts to secure his tenure was interrupted by a brief moment of levity today when allies of Johnson were mistakenly thought to have been accused of running “Operation Shag-a-Dog” to save Johnson’s job.

Shadow environment secretary Jim McMahon, opening a Commons debate on the cost of living, said the British Government was “too busy saving the job” of Boris Johnson rather than getting on with the job of running the country.

The Labour MP said: “Operation Shaggy Dog in full force. I think it is absolutely outrageous.”

Mishearing McMahon’s northern accent, Conservative MP Jerome Mayhew responded: “I think the operation wasn’t called ‘Operation Shag-a-Dog’, but perhaps he would care to correct that.”

Deputy Commons speaker Nigel Evans said: “I heard ‘shaggy dog’. I am sure everybody heard shaggy dog.”

“Learn to speak Northern,” an MP said from the Labour benches.

"Operation Shaggy Dog"



"Operation Shag A Dog"



"Operation Dulux Dog"



What a mad 54 seconds from @JimfromOldham this was just now.



(@paulbristow79 trying to hold his laughter is also a highlight) pic.twitter.com/TWbmWfphcI — Adam Cailler (@acailler) February 8, 2022

McMahon replied he was “of course referring to the Dulux dog” – an Old English Sheepdog from the paint company advertisements.

‘Operation Big Dog’ has been the name coined for the operation to keep Boris Johnson in post following, among other things, allegations of Downing Street parties during lockdown.

In the face of the partygate row and mounting Tory discontent over a smear Boris Johnson made against Labour leader Keir Starmer, Johnson carried out a mini reshuffle today to secure his position in No 10 Downing Street.

The changes include new faces in the whips’ office and a fervent Brexiteer in charge of maximizing the benefits of leaving the European Union.