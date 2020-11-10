#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 10 November 2020
Dogs Trust Ireland warns many people are unwittingly buying dogs bred on puppy farms

A new campaign aims to warn people about the cruelty involved in online dog purchases.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 10 Nov 2020, 4:02 PM
Image: Fran Veale/Dog's Trust Ireland
Image: Fran Veale/Dog's Trust Ireland

IRELAND’S BIGGEST DOG welfare charity has warned that many people who buy dogs online are unwillingly purchasing animals bred on puppy farms.

The warning from Dogs Trust Ireland comes as it launches a new campaign to highlight the issues surrounding the advertising and sale of dogs and puppies online.

The ‘Sold A Pup’ campaign aims to warn people about the cruelty involved to puppies sold online, to stop the illegal sale of dogs and to help stop puppy farming in Ireland.

New laws introduced in February make it a legal requirement for puppies to be eight weeks or older when being sold, as well as for owners to display microchips and a seller/supplier number if they sell more than five pets in a year.

However, Dogs Trust has warned that many sellers are continuing to flout these rules.

Research carried out by the charity found that 72% of respondents were unaware of the new regulations and that 68% of respondents were unable to spot an illegal ad.

  • Read more here on how you can support a major Noteworthy project to find out if enough is being done to protect our pooches from trafficking.

Speaking about the campaign, Dogs Trust Ireland Executive Director Becky Bristow explained that many people unwittingly buy dogs bred on puppy farms.

“Puppy farmers often go to extreme lengths to hide the true environment their pups originate from as they prioritise profits over the welfare of the dogs in their care,” she said.

The charity has called on the government to enforce the new laws as a matter of urgency.

The campaign will be promoted via a new television ad, featuring singer-songwriter Lisa Hannigan, that will be broadcast in Ireland in the coming weeks.

