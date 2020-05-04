This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 4 May, 2020
Thirty-three dogs seized by gardaí at Dublin port

The dogs are now in the care of the DSPCA.

By Dominic McGrath Monday 4 May 2020, 12:54 PM
Thirty-three dogs were found by gardaí.
Image: DSPCA
Image: DSPCA

THIRTY-THREE DOGS were discovered by gardaí yesterday evening at Dublin Port. 

Staff from the Garda Immigration Unit found 26 puppies and seven adult dogs during a search of two vehicles. 

The drivers were unable to provide any proof of ownership, pet passports or documentation when asked by gardaí. 

The dogs, many of which are in a poor physical condition, were seized by gardaí and are now in the care of the DSPCA. 

Among the 33 dogs were two litters of two-week-old puppies and a heavily pregnant female dog.

IMG-20200504-WA0015crop One of the puppies found by gardaí. Source: DSPCA

Some of the dogs have fleas, while others were found to be in poor shape regarding their weight. 

One of the puppies has an infected umbilical cord, while there are also concerns that some of the Jack Russel puppies have had their tails docked. 

A spokesperson said that “the case is under investigation and the DSPCA are not in a position to foster or rehome these dogs at this time”.

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

