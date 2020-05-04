Thirty-three dogs seized by gardaí at Dublin port

THIRTY-THREE DOGS were discovered by gardaí yesterday evening at Dublin Port.

Staff from the Garda Immigration Unit found 26 puppies and seven adult dogs during a search of two vehicles.

The drivers were unable to provide any proof of ownership, pet passports or documentation when asked by gardaí.

The dogs, many of which are in a poor physical condition, were seized by gardaí and are now in the care of the DSPCA.

Among the 33 dogs were two litters of two-week-old puppies and a heavily pregnant female dog.

One of the puppies found by gardaí. Source: DSPCA

Some of the dogs have fleas, while others were found to be in poor shape regarding their weight.

One of the puppies has an infected umbilical cord, while there are also concerns that some of the Jack Russel puppies have had their tails docked.

A spokesperson said that “the case is under investigation and the DSPCA are not in a position to foster or rehome these dogs at this time”.