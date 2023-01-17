Gardaí seize 15 Pit Bulls, two Rottweilers and two Alsations in animal rights investigation

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED 19 dogs as part of an animal rights investigation.

The dogs were seized following an inspection of a residence in the Pallasgreen area of Limerick this morning.

Nineteen (19) dogs were seized under Section 45 of the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013, following an inspection by veterinary officials. The dogs included 15 Pit Bull Terriers, two Alsatians and two Rottweilers.

The operation was carried out by gardaí attached to Bruff and Pallasgreen Garda Stations. Officials from Limerick City and County Council were also present during the inspection.

A garda spokesman said: “The dogs are currently in the care of a dog shelter in the Southern Region where they are receiving care and medical attention.

“No arrests have been made at this time. Investigations are ongoing.”