Wednesday 5 August, 2020
Gardaí launch appeal to trace owners as 10 suspected stolen dogs recovered

The dogs were seized following a search of a property in Co Limerick.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 5 Aug 2020, 9:21 AM
pjimage (1) Some of the dogs seized by gardaí in Co Limerick Source: An Garda Síochána via Facebook

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED 10 dogs that are believed to have been stolen. 

At 7pm on Saturday, gardaí, assisted by Limerick City and County Councils veterinary services and dog wardens, executed a search warrant at a property in the Rathkeale area of Co Limerick. 

During the course of the search, gardaí found a large number of dogs on the property. 

Upon checking the dogs, they had no dog licences or proper identification papers. 

A total of 10 dogs – Labradors, Springer Spaniels, English Setters, Cavalier King Charles and Huskies – were seized by gardaí and are currently being cared for in a local shelter. 

Through initial enquiries, gardaí have since reunited one of the dogs, a Cavalier King Charles, with its owner. 

The dog had been stolen in the Dromcollogher area of Co Limerick on 9 June. 

During the course of the search, gardaí also seized a small quantity of suspected cannabis herb. 

No arrests have been made but gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry and expect to progress the investigation in the near future. 

Gardaí are now appealing to help reunite the other nine suspected stolen dogs with their owners. 

Owners are being asked to contact Newcastle West Garda Station via email to newcastle_west_ds@garda.ie. 

Speaking today, Crime Prevention Officer Sergeant Ber Leetch said: “We are advising everyone to take precautions for their dog’s safety. For your dog’s security, I would recommend they are microchipped so that they can be easily identified if found and returned to the owner. 

Remember if you have just purchased a dog to get the details on the chip updated to reflect your details. Also place contact details on their collar in the event that they escape.
Ensure your home and garden are secure to prevent theft and deter potential culprits. 

“If you have a high value breed of animal you may wish to consider CCTV and other crime prevention measures. If you are buying a dog, or returning a dog to its suspected owners, make sure the person is bona fide.”

Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

