Garda investigation launched after dogs worth €5k found in the back of a van

Three of the dogs which were seized.

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED eight dogs worth around €5,000 after they pulled over a van which was speeding on the M8 motorway near Tipperary.

Shortly before 8pm yesterday evening, officers from the Thurles Roads Policing Unit were carrying out a speed check on the M8 motorway near Thurles when the saw a van exceeding the speed limit.

Gardaí could hear dogs barking in the back of the van and discovered eight animals. The driver and passenger could give no explanation as to ownership of the dogs, which were also not microchipped.

The dogs are lurchers, beagles and a border terrier.

A garda spokesman said: “The dogs were seized by gardaí are currently in a local animal shelter. The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.”