Charity warns dog owners about toxins in chocolate, hot-cross buns and daffodils

DOGS TRUST HAVE warned dog owners about the possibility of poisoning dogs over the Easter weekend, and the potentially fatal outcomes of the household pets eating chocolate, hot-cross buns or daffodils.

Dogs Trust are asking owners to be “extra vigilant” this Easter, and hope to increase awareness of the potential toxins that might enter the home over the period. Chocolate, an ever-popular present on Easter Sunday, can be toxic to dogs due to the principal alkaloid in the cacao bean.

Ahead of the bank holiday weekend, veterinary and welfare manager Niamh Curran-Kelly said, “We love seeing dogs being included in the festive fun, but chocolate is something that shouldn’t be shared. Nobody wants to be rushing their dog to the vet with suspected poisoning over the Easter holidays.”

Hot-Cross Buns & Raisins

The charity also reminded dog owners to not give their dogs hot-cross buns either, as ingesting even a small amount of raisins could lead to kidney failure. Although the exact toxicity is unknown, Dogs Trust still recommends that you do not feed your pet raisins or grapes.

It is recommended that you take your pet to the vet within two hours if you suspect they have eaten a raisin or a grape.

Daffodils

Additionally, the dog’s charity warned owners about a flower connected with the Easter period, daffodils. Dogs Trust said that “eating the bulbs, flowers or even drinking water from the vase can have similar effects to eating chocolate”.

This is because daffodils also contain alkaloids and glycosides that are toxic to dogs. The bulbs of the flowers contain poisonous “calcium oxalate crystals” which can cause kidney failure and dermatitis. The highest quantity of the alkaloids are also found in the bulbs.

While it’s uncommon that daffodils would be fatal to dogs, it can lead to serious illness.

Curran-Kelly added that owners must be aware if they are organising Easter-egg hunting that they do it safely if it’s “in an area that your dog can easily access”.

Please also remind children that although it may be tempting to share with their dog, that when it comes to chocolate, sharing is not caring.”

According to Dogs Trust, if you suspect your dog might have eaten chocolate or any other toxic item, you must contact your vet immediately. The charity said, “The sooner veterinary treatment is started, the greater your dog’s chances of recovery are.”

Dogs Trust provides a list of all poisonous plants, garden and household substances and food dangers to dog owners, which also includes the symptoms that a dog might have if they are to eat such food.