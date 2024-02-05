Two puppies rescued from bog as Dogs Trust receives over 400 post-Christmas surrender requests

DOGS TRUST IRELAND has received more than 400 surrender requests for dogs since Christmas Day.

The charity said that cases of abandonment are being seen more frequently, adding that shelters across the country struggling to cope with the volume of dogs they are being asked to take in.

Dogs Trust is currently caring for two Pitbull crossbreed puppies who were brought in after they were found in an emaciated condition at a bog in Donadea, Co Kildare by a member of the public.

The charity said the puppies, who they have named Winnie and Star, are now being cared for, but it expressed concern about their mother and whether there were any other pups in the litter.

“The sight of these two, defenceless little pups with their bones protruding broke my heart,” Sandra Ruddell, the assistant manager at Dogs Trust Ireland, said.

Star and Winnie being fed after arriving at Dogs Trust Ireland. Dogs Trust Ireland Dogs Trust Ireland

“We know there is very little rescue space available at the moment by the sheer volume of dogs we are being asked to take in, but we are begging people not to abandon their dogs, especially young puppies who have very little chance of survival if not discovered quickly.”

Advertisement

The charity has received 412 requests from people seeking to surrender their dogs since 25 December.

Last year, it received a total of 3,968 surrender requests, the highest volume of such requests since the charity’s rehoming centre began operating in 2009.

The most common reasons given by owners wanting to relinquish a dog into the care of Dogs Trust are not having enough time, accommodation issues and exhibiting unwanted behaviours.

The charity said it found homes for 1,042 dogs in 2023. However, it expressed concern that this year will bring more challenges as their resources “are stretched to the limit”.

In January, Dogs Trust told The Journal that there is a “dog crisis” in Ireland.

“Last year, we received the most surrender requests since opening our doors in 2009,” said Kevelighan.

Melanie Kevelighan from Dog Trust said 2023 was an “overwhelming” year for the charity, with many dogs being presented to the charity

“It was one of those overwhelming years and we’ve just been inundated with requests, and a lot of the dogs coming in seem to have more complex and costly medical issues.

“That’s another pressure on top of, not only the number of dogs, but the expenses that are falling on rescue centres like ourselves and it’s creating this crisis at the moment.”