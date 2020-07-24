This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 24 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Increase in patients telling GPs they are victims of domestic violence during pandemic

Doctors have been urged to “be vigilant in terms of identifying and supporting victims of domestic abuse”.

By Órla Ryan Friday 24 Jul 2020, 6:05 AM
1 hour ago 1,357 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5157767
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Dragon Images
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Dragon Images

GPS HAVE SEEN an increase in the number of patients experiencing domestic violence during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Irish Medical Organisation said there has been an increase in such cases in recent months and called on GPs to be vigilant in terms of identifying and supporting victims of domestic abuse.

There was a 25% increase in domestic violence calls to gardaí in April and May, when almost 5,600 incidents were disclosed.

Many victims endure up to 35 attacks before reporting the violence, and many others do not report at all.

Dr Madeleine Ní Dhalaigh, GP and IMO Committee member, said people are more likely to disclose abuse to their GP than others, and doctors should “be more vigilant than ever for possible cases”.

“GPs can play a key role in identifying possible abusive situations and supporting victims of abuse.

“Unfortunately it is becoming more and more common for GPs to have to deal with such situations in the course of their daily work, but we can make a real difference to our patients lives if we play our part and help them to deal with or escape from abusive relationships.”

Ní Dalaigh was one of several speakers at a domestic violence webinar held for IMO members this week.

High likelihood of disclosure

Lisa Marmion, Services Development Manager with Safe Ireland, said GPs are “critical frontline responders in the community for survivors of domestic violence”.

Related Reads

20.07.20 98% increase in people contacting rape crisis centres for support during pandemic
01.06.20 Almost 5,600 incidents of domestic abuse reported to gardaí in past two months
15.04.20 New domestic violence ad campaign tells victims support is 'still here' despite the pandemic

“The reported increase in patients reporting domestic violence during Covid-19 mirrors the experience of services in the communities and An Garda Siochana.”

Marmion said there is “a high likelihood of disclosure of abuse” in a GP setting, “however, it is not enough to expect survivors to disclose abuse themselves”.

She called on GPs to be proactive in terms of asking questions about abuse.

“There should also be proactive, routine and targeted enquiry about domestic abuse from doctors themselves – this means that when a GP is enquiring about an illness, an injury, recurring anxiety or depression for example, he or she knows how to ask about domestic abuse and coercive control.

“To do this, the GP must understand what coercive control is and also understand the appropriate referral pathways to specialist domestic violence services in the woman’s local area,” Marmion said.

Safe Ireland has called for more training to be provided for medical professionals in this regard.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Helplines/advice:

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie