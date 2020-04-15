This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 0 °C Wednesday 15 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

New domestic violence ad campaign tells victims support is 'still here' despite the pandemic

The adverts depict the reality for victims of domestic abuse when their home is no longer a safe place.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 15 Apr 2020, 7:33 AM
1 hour ago 3,336 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5074546
A still from the TV advert.
Image: YouTube
A still from the TV advert.
A still from the TV advert.
Image: YouTube

A MAJOR NEW advertising campaign seeking to reassure domestic violence victims that services to help them are still operating amid the Covid-19 pandemic will begin today.

Adverts as part of the ‘Still Here’ campaign will run across TV, radio and social media.

The new ads were developed by the Department of Justice and Equality and frontline services. The radio ads will begin to air today while the TV ads air from tomorrow.

They depict the reality for victims of domestic abuse when their home is no longer a safe place.

One of the radio ads depicts a mother trying to reassure her child that their effort to hide from their abuser is just a game of hide and seek.


Source: Department of Justice and Equality/SoundCloud

The other radio ad features a male victim trying to communicate his plight to the emergency services.


Source: Department of Justice and Equality/SoundCloud

The TV ad meanwhile portrays a woman’s attempt to keep in contact with her friend through a video call being interrupted by her abusive partner.

Source: Department of Justice & Equality/YouTube

A number of charities and organisations have recently raised concerns about domestic abuse victims being at an increased risk of abuse during the Covid-19 crisis.

Related Reads

11.04.20 'They saved my life': Domestic abuse survivor urges neighbours to call gardaí if they hear violence
01.04.20 Gardaí implement Operation Faoisimh to protect against domestic abuse during Covid-19 crisis
19.03.20 'Deep concerns' over safety of women and children affected by domestic violence during Covid-19 crisis

‘Home is anything but safe’

Speaking about the campaign, Minister for Justice and Equality Charlie Flanagan said: “We would all like if these scenarios were fictitious or exaggerated but sadly, they aren’t. They conjure up a strong sense of the victims feeling trapped.

“The very place we have all been sent for safety because of Covid-19 – home – is anything but safe for some people, and these ads recognise that. However, it is vital that victims realise that services are still there and the law is on their side.”

Flanagan added that there is “nowhere for perpetrators to hide”, stating: “I also want to say, unequivocally, to all abusers that the rigors of the law are also still here.”

The department has provided an additional allocation of over €160,000 to community and voluntary groups who support domestic abuse victims, and is also funding the making and airing of the ad.

It was recently announced that gardaí will make calls to victims who have reported domestic abuse in the past under a new initiative to protect families during the Covid-19 crisis

Helplines/advice:

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie