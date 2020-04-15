New domestic violence ad campaign tells victims support is 'still here' despite the pandemic

A MAJOR NEW advertising campaign seeking to reassure domestic violence victims that services to help them are still operating amid the Covid-19 pandemic will begin today.

Adverts as part of the ‘Still Here’ campaign will run across TV, radio and social media.

The new ads were developed by the Department of Justice and Equality and frontline services. The radio ads will begin to air today while the TV ads air from tomorrow.

They depict the reality for victims of domestic abuse when their home is no longer a safe place.

One of the radio ads depicts a mother trying to reassure her child that their effort to hide from their abuser is just a game of hide and seek.

Source: Department of Justice and Equality/SoundCloud

The other radio ad features a male victim trying to communicate his plight to the emergency services.

Source: Department of Justice and Equality/SoundCloud

The TV ad meanwhile portrays a woman’s attempt to keep in contact with her friend through a video call being interrupted by her abusive partner.

A number of charities and organisations have recently raised concerns about domestic abuse victims being at an increased risk of abuse during the Covid-19 crisis.

‘Home is anything but safe’

Speaking about the campaign, Minister for Justice and Equality Charlie Flanagan said: “We would all like if these scenarios were fictitious or exaggerated but sadly, they aren’t. They conjure up a strong sense of the victims feeling trapped.

“The very place we have all been sent for safety because of Covid-19 – home – is anything but safe for some people, and these ads recognise that. However, it is vital that victims realise that services are still there and the law is on their side.”

Flanagan added that there is “nowhere for perpetrators to hide”, stating: “I also want to say, unequivocally, to all abusers that the rigors of the law are also still here.”

The department has provided an additional allocation of over €160,000 to community and voluntary groups who support domestic abuse victims, and is also funding the making and airing of the ad.

It was recently announced that gardaí will make calls to victims who have reported domestic abuse in the past under a new initiative to protect families during the Covid-19 crisis.

Helplines/advice: