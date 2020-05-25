This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dominic Cummings is to make a statement as calls for his resignation grow

Last night, Boris Johnson defended his senior adviser over the 260-mile trip to Durham.

By Press Association Monday 25 May 2020, 1:15 PM
36 minutes ago 6,940 Views 26 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5106854
Dominic Cummings leaves his north London home today while a media scrum gathers around.
Image: PA/Aaron Chown
Image: PA/Aaron Chown

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER Boris Johnson’s chief adviser Dominic Cummings will make a public statement following calls for him to be sacked over allegations he repeatedly broke coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

The Prime Minister’s aide is expected to take questions following the unusual address, as he faces sustained pressure from across the political spectrum to quit his government role.

Cummings travelled to Durham at the end of March to self-isolate with his family – apparently because he feared that he and his wife would be left unable to care for their son – while official guidelines warned against long-distance journeys.

Further reports also suggested he took a second trip to the North East in April, having already returned to London following his recovery from Covid-19 – a disease which has seen more than 45,000 people in the UK die after contracting it.

Several Conservative backbenchers have joined calls from opposition parties for Cummings to quit or be sacked, amid warnings that his actions have “undermined” efforts to fight coronavirus.

This is despite Boris Johnson’s statement last night, defending Cummings’ actions as “sensible and defensible”, legally sound, and carried out “with integrity”.

- with reporting from Gráinne Ní Aodha

Press Association

