Dublin: 20 °C Sunday 24 May, 2020
'He acted legally and with integrity': Boris Johnson backs Dominic Cummings over 260-mile lockdown trip

Conservatives have been putting the Prime Minister under pressure to sack his controversial adviser.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 24 May 2020, 5:14 PM
50 minutes ago 7,405 Views 20 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5106465
Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street today.
Image: PA Video
Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street today.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street today.
Image: PA Video

UK PRIME MINISTER Boris Johnson has backed his senior aide Dominic Cummings, amid claims that he broke lockdown restrictions several times.

Witnesses have alleged that Cummings travelled 260 miles from London to Durham at the end of March with his wife and child after his spouse developed coronavirus symptoms.

A lockdown was in place by then, and there have been calls from a number of politicians, including First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon, for Cummings to resign.

In a press conference this evening ahead of announcing an update of the UK’s coronavirus figures, Johnson said that Cummings acted “legally, responsibly and with integrity”, and that his movements were ”sensible and defensible”. 

“I looked at [the allegations] carefully and am content… that he took measures to stop the spread of the virus at all times,” Johnson said repeatedly.

During the Downing Street press conference, Johnson said that some of the allegations about Dominic Cummings’ behaviour during self-isolation were “palpably false”.

“Though there have been many other allegations about what happened when he was in self-isolation and thereafter, some of them palpably false, I believe that in every respect he has acted responsibly and legally and with integrity and with the overwhelming aim of stopping the spread of the virus and saving lives.”

The British Prime Minister went on to say that it was a situation that “any father, any parent” would understand.

“As far as I can see, he stuck to the rules to stop the spread of the virus,” Johnson said, despite it being pointed out that it’s possible he contracted the virus during the car trip.

When asked if Cummings’ approved actions meant that the public health advice had changed, Johnson said it hadn’t. He said that if both Cummings and his wife had succumbed to the virus, they would have needed childcare needs that made the journey necessary.

Conservative MPs have been ramping up pressure on Johnson to fire his top aide after new allegations emerged that Cummings broke lockdown rules more than once.

Johnson and other senior British ministers have staunchly defended Cummings thus far. Today, Cummings attended a meeting at 10 Downing Street four hours before a press conference was held at 4pm.

According to reports in the Observer and Sunday Mirror, the former Vote Leave campaign co-ordinator made a second trip to Durham and was seen there on 19 April – five days after being photographed on his return to Westminster.

A second witness told the papers they saw him a week earlier in Barnard Castle on Easter Sunday, a popular tourist location 30 miles from Durham, during the period he was believed to be self-isolating.

Cummings, who is credited with being a driving force behind the UK’s EU referendum result in favour of Brexit, has come under severe criticism for his contempt for politicians and acid-tongued remarks.

