Quiz: How much do you know about these celebrity brushes with the law?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
FORMER US PRESIDENT Donald Trump was arrested in Georgia this week on charges of election interference.
Like his alleged co-conspirators, a mugshot was taken at taken at Fulton County Jail.
He may be the first former president to go through the indiginty of a mugshot, but Trump is far from the first celebrity to face the might of the law.
What do you know about some of the other stars that have been taken downtown?
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site