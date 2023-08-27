Quiz: How much do you know about these celebrity brushes with the law?

FORMER US PRESIDENT Donald Trump was arrested in Georgia this week on charges of election interference.

Like his alleged co-conspirators, a mugshot was taken at taken at Fulton County Jail.

He may be the first former president to go through the indiginty of a mugshot, but Trump is far from the first celebrity to face the might of the law.

What do you know about some of the other stars that have been taken downtown?

Bill Gates was arrested in Albequerque, New Mexico in 1977 for driving without a licence. He later received three speeding tickets while driving to the new home of his startup, Microsoft. What state was he travelling to when he received the tickets? ARCHIVIO GBB / Alamy Stock Photo California New York

Ohio Washington Which famous singer, arrested in 1938, is pictured here? Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo Bing Crosby Frank Sinatra

Mario Lanza Sammy Davis Jr. David Bowie was arrested for marijuana possession in New York after a performance at the Community War Memorial in 1976. Who was his partner in crime? Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo Mick Jagger Elizabeth Taylor

Iggy Pop Rod Stewart Marvel star Robert Downey Jr was on the wrong side of the law on a number of occasions in his early career. When was his final arrest? Abaca Press / Alamy Stock Photo 2005 1999

1996 2001 Elvis Presley is pictured here supposedly following an arrest. However, the picture is staged. For what purpose? Signal Photos / Alamy Stock Photo A music video An honourary police badge

A prank A publicity stunt Rapper Eminem, real name Marshall Mathers III, is pictured here after his arrest in June 2000. In his hit song 'Lose Yourself', what did the main character have on their sweater? American Photo Archive / Alamy Stock Photo Tagliatelle Ravioli

Spaghetti Tortellini Lindsay Lohan is no stranger to the cold hand of the law, but how many times has she actually found herself behind bars? GTCRFOTO / Alamy Stock Photo Five Eleven

Seven Three Pop singer Cher was arrested for "borrowing" a friend's car in 1959. How old was she at the time? ARCHIVIO GBB / Alamy Stock Photo 13 20

18 25 Rapper 50 Cent was arrested on charges of drug dealing in 1994, at the age of 19. What is his real name? ARCHIVIO GBB / Alamy Stock Photo Christopher George Latore Wallace Curtis Jackson

Clifford Smith Jr Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr Actor Shia Labeouf has been arrested five times, the first when he was just nine years old. What was his first foray into a life of crime? GTCRFOTO / Alamy Stock Photo Drug possession Shoplifting

Murder Jaywalking Answer all the questions to see your result! robertharding / Alamy Stock Photo You scored out of ! Leading the pack No notes. Share your result: Share Uwe Skrzypczak / Alamy Stock Photo You scored out of ! Pulling out in front Impressive, but not perfect. Share your result: Share Juniors Bildarchiv GmbH / Alamy Stock Photo You scored out of ! Middle of the pack! Still work to be done. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Just about keeping up You're not dead last, but you've still brought shame on your family name. Share your result: Share WILDLIFE GmbH / Alamy Stock Photo You scored out of ! Straggler Better than nothing. Share your result: Share Johan Swanepoel / Alamy Stock Photo You scored out of ! Dead last Not your finest hour. Share your result: Share