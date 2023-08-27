Advertisement

Quiz: How much do you know about these celebrity brushes with the law?
Following Donald Trump’s arrest and likely mugshot, test your knowledge with some these other celebrity mugshots.
FORMER US PRESIDENT Donald Trump was arrested in Georgia this week on charges of election interference.

Like his alleged co-conspirators, a mugshot was taken at taken at Fulton County Jail.

He may be the first former president to go through the indiginty of a mugshot, but Trump is far from the first celebrity to face the might of the law.

What do you know about some of the other stars that have been taken downtown?

Bill Gates was arrested in Albequerque, New Mexico in 1977 for driving without a licence. He later received three speeding tickets while driving to the new home of his startup, Microsoft. What state was he travelling to when he received the tickets?
ARCHIVIO GBB / Alamy Stock Photo
California
New York

Ohio
Washington
Which famous singer, arrested in 1938, is pictured here?
Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo
Bing Crosby
Frank Sinatra

Mario Lanza
Sammy Davis Jr.
David Bowie was arrested for marijuana possession in New York after a performance at the Community War Memorial in 1976. Who was his partner in crime?
Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo
Mick Jagger
Elizabeth Taylor

Iggy Pop
Rod Stewart
Marvel star Robert Downey Jr was on the wrong side of the law on a number of occasions in his early career. When was his final arrest?
Abaca Press / Alamy Stock Photo
2005
1999

1996
2001
Elvis Presley is pictured here supposedly following an arrest. However, the picture is staged. For what purpose?
Signal Photos / Alamy Stock Photo
A music video
An honourary police badge

A prank
A publicity stunt
Rapper Eminem, real name Marshall Mathers III, is pictured here after his arrest in June 2000. In his hit song 'Lose Yourself', what did the main character have on their sweater?
American Photo Archive / Alamy Stock Photo
Tagliatelle
Ravioli

Spaghetti
Tortellini
Lindsay Lohan is no stranger to the cold hand of the law, but how many times has she actually found herself behind bars?
GTCRFOTO / Alamy Stock Photo
Five
Eleven

Seven
Three
Pop singer Cher was arrested for "borrowing" a friend's car in 1959. How old was she at the time?
ARCHIVIO GBB / Alamy Stock Photo
13
20

18
25
Rapper 50 Cent was arrested on charges of drug dealing in 1994, at the age of 19. What is his real name?
ARCHIVIO GBB / Alamy Stock Photo
Christopher George Latore Wallace
Curtis Jackson

Clifford Smith Jr
Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr
Actor Shia Labeouf has been arrested five times, the first when he was just nine years old. What was his first foray into a life of crime?
GTCRFOTO / Alamy Stock Photo
Drug possession
Shoplifting

Murder
Jaywalking
Answer all the questions to see your result!
robertharding / Alamy Stock Photo
You scored out of !
Leading the pack
No notes.
Share your result:
Uwe Skrzypczak / Alamy Stock Photo
You scored out of !
Pulling out in front
Impressive, but not perfect.
Share your result:
Juniors Bildarchiv GmbH / Alamy Stock Photo
You scored out of !
Middle of the pack!
Still work to be done.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Just about keeping up
You're not dead last, but you've still brought shame on your family name.
Share your result:
WILDLIFE GmbH / Alamy Stock Photo
You scored out of !
Straggler
Better than nothing.
Share your result:
Johan Swanepoel / Alamy Stock Photo
You scored out of !
Dead last
Not your finest hour.
Share your result:

Steven Fox
