Dublin: 0°C Thursday 7 January 2021
Donald Trump pledges 'orderly' transfer of power after confirmation of Joe Biden's election win

Biden’s win was certified in the early hours of this morning local time.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 7 Jan 2021, 9:32 AM
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

DONALD TRUMP PLEDGED there will be an “orderly transition” of power to Joe Biden, moments after the US Congress formally validated November’s election result.

The House and Senate certified Biden’s electoral win in the early hours of the morning in a ceremony that was delayed by unprecedented political terror in Washington DC.

Vice President Mike Pence formally certified Biden’s win by 306-232 Electoral College votes, hours after pro-Trump rioters spent hours running rampant through the Capitol building.

A statement from Trump tweeted by his social media director Dan Scavino almost immediately afterwards committed to a transition to power, although the president continued to repeat baseless suggestions that the election result was fraudulent.

“Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th,” it said.

“I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again.”

Last night’s rampage through the Capitol building began shortly after Trump repeated his unfounded claims of election fraud to thousands of rallying demonstrators he had invited to Washington.

Many then surged to the Capitol after he incited them to go there as legislators debated the electoral votes.

A woman was fatally shot, windows were smashed and the mob forced shaken legislators and aides to flee the building, shielded by Capitol police.

More than six hours after the violence erupted, members resumed the session.

Thirteen Republican senators and dozens of party representatives had planned to force debate and votes on the ballots in up to six states.

The assault on the Capitol made some Republicans squeamish about trying to overturn Biden’s win, and challenges were lodged only against Arizona and Pennsylvania. Both efforts lost overwhelmingly.

Biden will be inaugurated on 20 January.

With reporting from Press Association.

