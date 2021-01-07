Business resumes after night of chaos: US Congress rejects Republican challenge to approving Biden

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer speaks during a joint session of Congress to certify the Electoral College votes.

THE US SENATE and House overnight overwhelmingly rejected the objection by some Republican lawmakers to accepting Arizona’s electoral vote for Joe Biden, after a riot by Donald Trump supporters forced a delay in the process.

The joint session of Congress is certifying the electoral votes of all 50 states, one by one, to confirm Joe Biden’s 306-232 electoral victory in November.

It was delayed when rioters supporting Trump stormed the Capitol building, broke through barricades outside Capitol Hill and swarmed inside, rampaging through offices and engaging in standoffs with police – triggering unprecedented chaos and violence that drew condemnation from around the world.

Let’s get back to work

The Senate resumed their work in debating the Republican challenge more than six hours after pro-Trump mobs attacked the Capitol and forced lawmakers to flee.

Scores of Republican House Reps and 13 Senators had planned to object to the electoral votes of perhaps six states that backed Joe Biden.

Questions had been asked whether some Republicans who support Trump’s false electoral fraud claims would change their minds after the Capitol was stormed.

After deliberations resumed, Senators voted 93 to 6 against the effort to reject Arizona’s 11 electoral votes. The House of Representatives voted 303-121 against the objection, with 82 Republicans siding with the Democrats.

Other objections to results from Georgia, Michigan and Nevada fizzled without adequate support from senators.

An objection to Pennsylvania backed by two Republican senators forced deliberations, though senators quickly derailed the attempt to overturn the state’s support for Biden.

This work to approve Electoral votes is ongoing, and other hurdles to the November presidential election’s certification may be tabled by Republicans who support Trump.

‘What America is made of’

President Donald Trump has falsely insisted that the election was marred by fraud and that he actually won, despite failing several times in US courts to successfully argue this point.

He has been pressuring Mike Pence to reject the election result using his power as US Vice President.

JUST IN: Vice President Mike Pence leaves Senate chamber, does not answer reporter asking, "Does the President have some responsibility for what happened today?" pic.twitter.com/TiJeNljZ1a — The Hill (@thehill) January 7, 2021

As the Senate reconvened, Mike Pence told House Representatives and Senators:

It is my considered judgment that my oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said Trump “bears a great deal of the blame” for the actions of the mob, adding the events “did not happen spontaneously”.

Schumer also said 6 January 2021 will “live forever in infamy”.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence officiate as a joint session of the House and Senate overnight. Source: Erin Schaff

House speaker Nancy Pelosi said Congress’ certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s election win will show the world it will not back down.

She said: “Despite the shameful actions of today … we will be part of a history that shows the world what America is made of.”

Republican switch

Multiple Republican senators have reversed course and now say they will not object to congressional certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

Senators Steve Daines of Montana, Mike Braun of Indiana and Kelly Loeffler of Georgia all said in light of the violence they would stand down from planned objections to Biden’s win.

Loeffler, who lost a Senate race to Raphael Warnock yesterday, said that the “violence, the lawlessness, and siege of the halls of Congress” were a “direct attack” on the “sanctity of the American democratic process”.

All three had previously signed on to Donald Trump’s false claims of widespread voter fraud to explain his defeat.

© – AFP 2021, with reporting from the Press Association