Democrat Raphael Warnock wins first of two crunch Georgia Senate runoffs

SEVERAL US MEDIA outlets are calling one of two key Senate races in Georgia in favour of Democrat Raphael Warnock, as counting enters its final hours.

Warnock declared victory last night against incumbent Republican Kelly Loeffler – who has not conceded defeat. The Press Association, CNN, and the New York Times are among the media outlets that have now called the first Georgia race for Warnock.

US officials have yet to declare a winner for either of the two Georgia seats at stake, both of which Joe Biden’s Democrats need to flip to take control of the Senate.

As it stands, both Democrat candidates are ahead with 97% of votes counted.

“Georgia, I am honored by the faith that you have shown in me,” Warnock, a 51-year-old Black pastor, said in a televised address shortly after midnight.

“And I promise you this tonight, I am going to the Senate to work for all of Georgia.”

Updates to follow. With reporting from Gráinne Ní Aodha