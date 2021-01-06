#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 1°C Wednesday 6 January 2021
Advertisement

Democrat Raphael Warnock wins first of two crunch Georgia Senate runoffs

The Press Association, CNN, NBC and CBS have now called the first Georgia race for pastor Warnock.

By AFP Wednesday 6 Jan 2021, 6:55 AM
40 minutes ago 4,885 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5317033
President-elect Joe Biden elbow bumps Senate candidate Raphael Warnock in Atlanta on Monday.
Image: Carolyn Kaster
President-elect Joe Biden elbow bumps Senate candidate Raphael Warnock in Atlanta on Monday.
President-elect Joe Biden elbow bumps Senate candidate Raphael Warnock in Atlanta on Monday.
Image: Carolyn Kaster

SEVERAL US MEDIA outlets are calling one of two key Senate races in Georgia in favour of Democrat Raphael Warnock, as counting enters its final hours.

Warnock declared victory last night against incumbent Republican Kelly Loeffler – who has not conceded defeat. The Press Association, CNN, and the New York Times are among the media outlets that have now called the first Georgia race for Warnock.

US officials have yet to declare a winner for either of the two Georgia seats at stake, both of which Joe Biden’s Democrats need to flip to take control of the Senate. 

As it stands, both Democrat candidates are ahead with 97% of votes counted.

“Georgia, I am honored by the faith that you have shown in me,” Warnock, a 51-year-old Black pastor, said in a televised address shortly after midnight.

“And I promise you this tonight, I am going to the Senate to work for all of Georgia.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Updates to follow. With reporting from Gráinne Ní Aodha

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie