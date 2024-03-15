Locals urge Council to green light Trump's plans to build a pickleball courts at Clare resort

CLARE COUNTY COUNCIL has been urged to green light plans by the Donald Trump owned Doonbeg golf resort for pickleball courts and other resort improvements.

The construction of the courts in order are said to help create more “badly wanted” jobs in west Clare “when rural Ireland is collapsing around us”.

Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports in the United States and its played on a court, similar to but smaller than a tennis court, using two paddles and a hallow, plastic ball.

Diarmuid O’Donnell has made the plea to the Council as the new planning application has enjoyed a wave of support from west Clare locals.

In a submission, O’Donnell has told the council that “it is imperative that this green industry is allowed to expand and create more jobs in west Clare which are badly wanted when rural Ireland is collapsing around us”.

Last month, Trump firm, TIGL Ireland Enterprises Ltd lodged plans for the pickleball courts, basketballs court, soft play areas and other improvements to the resort.

The development also consists of the construction of a new internal access road and minor alterations to Doughmore House, O’Dea Barn and Healy House. The resort is the largest private employer in west Clare and in 2022, paid out €6.6 million in wages and salaries.

Doonbeg businessman, Hugh McNally is one of a number of people to make submissions to Clare Co Council in support of the proposals while a small number have lodged objections.

In his letter of support, McNally has told the Council that the continued operation of hotel and golf course “has enriched the lives of many people locally and therefore all opportunities for growth and development must be embraced to allow this business to thrive”.

Two women playing pickleball in the United States. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

McNally states that “as a business owner operating in the village for the past 25 years, the importance of Trump Doonbeg cannot be overstated and has had a hugely positive impact for all fellow business owners”.

He said that “the quality of the lives of people living locally has risen substantially since the arrival of the golf club”.

In another submission, Colm Dillon has told the Council that Trump Doonbeg is west Clare’s largest employer and states that “Doonbeg village is a thriving village and stands apart from other rural villages and its success is underpinned by the benefits, direct and indirect from Trump International Golf Links and Hotel”.

He said that the provision of pickle ball cours, a basketball court and two soft play areas “will enhance the tourism product currently available”.

West Clare man, Timothy Killeen has told the council that “local people are proud of the resort and want to see its ongoing success”.

In their letter of support, David and Bernadette Eastham state that the employment of local people at the course has helped individuals as they look to establish financial security in an area with few major employment opportunities.

However, Joe Pender and Jenny Lynch have told the council they are objecting concerning traffic from the proposed development. They state that the local road was never intended for industrial use.

They added that “this quiet road is home to six children who walk and cycle this road and their safety would be a concern”.

Local residents, Tony and Helen Dyer have told the council that they are very concerned about the increase in traffic volume on the single lane road. The couple from Caherfeenick, Cree state that “finally and most importantly, the proposed development will have a negative impact on the value or our property”.

They state that “on the advice of a local auctioneer, we have been advised that it would be up to a reduction of 20pc.”

Catherine O’Brien of Caherfeenick, Cree has also lodged objections concerned mainly over the increase in traffic. A decision is due on the application next month.