Tuesday 26 May, 2020
Debunked: No, Donald Trump did not say he'd run as a Republican because of their 'dumb voters'

A commonly-shared image purporting to be from a 1998 interview with People Magazine is a fake.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 26 May 2020, 5:52 PM
56 minutes ago 6,209 Views 11 Comments
AS SURE AS night follows day, US President Donald Trump will frequently hog the headlines – pandemic or not.

In the past few weeks alone, we’ve heard of him taking a drug unproven to treat Covid-19, hitting out at Irish-based pharmaceutical firms and even suggesting disinfectant could be an option for treating coronavirus

And, with Americans due to go to the polls this November, we’re likely to hear a lot more from him as he spars with Joe Biden in the run up to the presidential election.

One image likely to be shared and shared again on social media as we approach the election is a screenshot purported to be from an interview with People Magazine in 1998.

The commonly-shared screengrab contains what is supposed to be a quote from Trump in that interview.

It says: “If I were to run, I’d run as a Republican. They’re the dumbest group of voters in the country. They believe anything on Fox News. I could lie and they’d still eat it up. I bet my numbers would be terrific.”

As we know, the president of the United States says a lot of things that can cause raised eyebrows.

But he didn’t say this. 

This fake image has been debunked numerous times in recent years, such as by US fact checkers Snopes in 2015

It helps that People Magazine have an extensive online archive. Trump wasn’t interviewed by the publication in 1998.

At no time was he ever interviewed by People and quoted as saying what he was purported to say above.

Fox News, meanwhile, wasn’t as prominent back in 1998 as it is now, as it had only begun to be rolled out between 1996 and 2000. How it covered events like the 2000 presidential election, the 9/11 attacks and the Iraq War in 2003 cemented its role as a partisan news outlet. 

While Trump was dipping his toes into politics in the late 1990s/early 2000s, there is no record of him being quoted in any publication making these remarks. 

So, if you see this image being shared in the run up to the next election, you can be safe in the knowledge that it’s rubbish. 

