Sunday 11 October 2020
Trump's Supreme Court nominee to tell US senators that judges should not decide policy

Amy Coney Barrett will be quizzed by senators tomorrow, weeks out from the US election.

By Press Association Sunday 11 Oct 2020, 4:53 PM
Judge Amy Coney Barrett will face questions from senators this week.
Image: Anna Moneymaker/DPA/PA Images
Image: Anna Moneymaker/DPA/PA Images

US SUPREME COURT nominee Amy Coney Barrett will tell senators that courts “should not try” to make policy, leaving those decisions to the political branches of government, according to opening remarks for her confirmation.

The Senate Judiciary Committee hearings, set to begin begin tomorrow as the coronavirus pandemic sweeps across the country, are taking place three weeks before election day and after millions of Americans already have voted.

President Donald Trump nominated the federal appeals court judge soon after Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died.

“I have been nominated to fill Justice Ginsburg’s seat, but no one will ever take her place,” Barrett will tell the committee, according to her opening remarks in excerpts reported by the Associated Press.

She speaks extensively of her family in the statement, and says she will never let the law define her identity or crowd out the rest of her life.

She says a similar principle applies to the courts, which are “not designed to solve every problem or right every wrong in our public life”.

“The policy decisions and value judgments of government must be made by the political branches elected by and accountable to the people,” she says.

“The public should not expect courts to do so, and courts should not try.”

Republicans who control the Senate are moving at a breakneck pace to put the 48-year-old judge on the Supreme Court before the 3 November election, in time to hear a high-profile challenge to the Affordable Care Act and any election-related challenges that may follow the voting.

Another reason for moving quickly: it’s unclear whether the election results would make it harder to confirm Barrett before the end of the year if Democrat Joe Biden were to win the White House and Democrats were to gain seats in the Senate.

The hearing is taking place less than a month after the death of Ginsburg gave Trump the chance to replace the liberal justice and entrench a conservative majority on the nine-member court.

Barrett would be Trump’s third Supreme Court justice.

The country will get an extended look at Barrett over three days, beginning with her opening statement late on Monday and hours of questioning on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Democrats have pressed in vain so far to delay the hearings, first because of the proximity to the election and now the virus threat.

No Supreme Court justice has ever been confirmed so close to a presidential election.

Press Association

