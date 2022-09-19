Donald Trump's Doonbeg golf resort facing legal proceedings from Irish environmental group

Friends of the Irish Environment image of Clare County Council signs on the fencing.

Friends of the Irish Environment image of Clare County Council signs on the fencing.

DONALD TRUMP’S DOONBEG golf resort is facing legal proceedings from an Irish environmental group.

Friends of the Irish Environment has warned that this could be the “only recourse left” in relation to the construction of a sand fence in front of the dunes at Doughmore Strand, Doonbeg, Co Clare.

Trump International Golf Links & Hotel Ireland has constructed the sand fence along the top of the beach.

Friends of the Irish Environment say the fence, made of large wooden poles and a perforated plastic sheet, interferes with “the natural circulation” of the sand dunes.

The environmental group argue that this goes against the “legally binding Conservation Objectives for the dune system” which requires the owners to “maintain the natural circulation of sediment and organic matter, without any physical obstructions”.

Director of the environmental group Tony Lowes said: “The placement of signs with Clare County Council logos along the fence appears to indicate that the structure is approved by the Local Authority”.

However, he claimed that FIE had seen Clare County Council emails which disputes that this is the case.

Lowe said: “Council emails seen by FIE explain that the signs were provided as in previous years with the approval of the National Parks and Wildlife Service, but it appears Trump has used signs on what they put up, which is not right.”

In a letter to the Minister for Heritage Malcolm Noonan on the issue, Lowes described it as a “unique case… because of what appears to be the involvement of the Local Authority in the construction of a physical barrier when this is a prohibited action”.

In the letter to Minister Noonan, Lowes writes: “We would be most grateful if you would initiate enquiries into this issue, as the only recourse left to us is to reluctantly use our limited resources to issue legal proceedings, which we only do when all other avenues have been exhausted.”

Lowes added that Friends of the Irish Environment had helped oppose a previous attempt to place rock armour along the dunes, but claimed the environmental group was “dealing with an organisation that didn’t seem to be able to admit they had lost”.

“After a previous attempt to construct rock armour to protect their golf course, it was made very clear by the Authorities that the Trump organisation is not permitted to put up any constructions that prevent the natural evolution of the dunes,” said Lowe.

He continued: “Yet they have done so here, even trying to mislead the public into believing that the works are authorised by the local authority.”

Clare County Council has been approached for comment.