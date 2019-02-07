Poll: Do you think Donald Tusk's 'special place in hell' comment was warranted?

WAS EUROPEAN COUNCIL President Donald Tusk justified in saying that there was a “special place in hell” for those who promoted Brexit without a plan on how to implement it?

Yesterday, at a press conference with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Tusk sparked controversy when he said he wondered “what the special place in hell looks like for those who promoted Brexit without even a sketch of a plan [on] how to carry it [out] safely”.

Commentators said it was a sign of growing frustration, while the DUP and Nigel Farage were more fierce in their criticism of one of the EU’s top figures.

So, do you think Donald Tusk’s “special place in hell” comment was warranted?

