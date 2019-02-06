'Special place in hell' for no-plan Brexiteers, says EU's Tusk

EU Council President Donald Tusk Source: PA Wire/PA Images

EUROPEAN COUNCIL PRESIDENT Donald Tusk has said there’s a “special place in hell” for those who pushed for Brexit without a plan.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in Brussels this morning, Tusk hit out at no-plan Brexiteers.

He then doubled-down on his comments by tweeting: “I’ve been wondering what that special place in hell looks like, for those who promoted Brexit, without even a sketch of a plan how to carry it out safely.”

Varadkar is in Brussels for another round of meetings with EU leaders today. British Prime Minister Theresa May will return to the Belgian capital tomorrow for yet more Brexit talks.

While Varadkar meets with EU leaders, including EU president Jean-Claude Juncker, PM May will spend a second day in the North meeting representatives of the five main Stormont parties.

This latest round of meetings comes after May was given a mandate by the House of Commons last week to pursue an eleventh hour deal with the EU.

Attempting to build support for the strategy, May told business leaders in Belfast yesterday that she intended to secure a deal that “commands broad support” as well as backing from a majority of MPs.