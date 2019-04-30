Donegal struck by 2.1 magnitude earthquake

A MINOR EARTHQUAKE has been recorded in Co Donegal.

The 2.1 magnitude quake struck at 9:18pm last night, according to the Irish National Seismic Network (INSN), which works with Geological Survey Ireland.

The epicentre of the quake was about 15km south-east from Donegal town and 15km north-east of Ballyshannon.

INSN say that the event was felt by members of the public in the south of the county, while BBC reports that tremors were felt in Co Fermanagh.

Source: INSN

The body has previously reported that events of this nature are not uncommon in the region.

Last year, an earthquake measuring 2.4 on the Richter scale hit in Donegal Bay.