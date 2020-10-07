#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 7 October 2020
30 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Donegal nursing home

Family members of residents at Brindley Manor Nursing Home in Convoy have been contacted and will be regularly updated.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 7 Oct 2020, 8:12 AM
File photo.
Image: Shutterstock/Photographee.eu
Image: Shutterstock/Photographee.eu

A NURSING HOME in Donegal has said that there have been 30 confirmed cases of Covid-19 onsite.

Family members of residents at the Brindley Manor Nursing Home in Convoy have been contacted and informed of the situation. 

This outbreak follows another nursing home outbreak in Laois with 31 confirmed cases of the virus.

In a statement, Brindley Manor said a family liaison officer has been appointed and provide regular updates to the relatives of residents. 

Residents who’ve tested positive for the virus are isolating in their rooms. 

“Our Director of Nursing is leading the care team at the nursing home and is working closely with Public Health and our Medical Director to ensure all appropriate measures are put in place to contain the virus,” the nursing home said.

Nursing Homes Ireland CEO Tadhg Daly told TheJournal.ie yesterday that it is “worrying” that there have been seven new outbreaks in nursing homes in the last week, but pointed out that a number of weeks ago the number of open outbreaks was 36.

“Thankfully that means some are coming off that outbreak list,” he said. “But seven new outbreaks is a worrying development and the fact that the CMO mentioned that in his letter to the government is also concerning.

“We know there is a direct correlation between high incidence in the community and transmission in nursing homes – that’s the bottom line. The government has to get it under control in the community in order to keep it out of nursing homes.”

 With reporting from Michelle Hennessy

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

