Appeal after man killed in Donegal car crash

GARDAí ARE APPEALING for information about a fatal car crash in Donegal overnight.

The male driver of a car, aged in his 30s, was killed in the single vehicle crash at Three Trees, Quigley’s Point at 4am today.

Emergency services and the Coast Guard attended the incident and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was removed to the mortuary at Letterkenny University Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The Muff/Moville road (R238) is currently closed for garda forensic collision investigators with local diversions in place, and is expected to re-open later this afternoon.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information regarding this incident, particularly any road users with camera footage who were travelling the Muff/Moville road between 3am and 4am, to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.