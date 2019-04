GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are seeking the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of a missing 17-year-old girl.

Donna Maughan Source: Garda Press Office

Donna Maughan is missing from the Blanchardstown area.

She is described as being:

Approximately 5’5″

With blonde hair

Of slim build with blue eyes

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact gardaí in Blanchardstown on 01 666 7000.