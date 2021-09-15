#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Wednesday 15 September 2021
Advertisement

Donnelly says he will 'prioritise' legislation for safe access zones around health facilities

An exclusion zone would mean protests would not be permitted in the area surrounding a healthcare facility.

By Cónal Thomas Wednesday 15 Sep 2021, 6:00 PM
49 minutes ago 2,219 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5550035
Stephen Donnelly
Stephen Donnelly
Stephen Donnelly

HEALTH MINISTER STEPHEN Donnelly says he will prioritise a Bill legislating for safe access zones around clinics providing abortion services. 

Donnelly told Cabinet today of the measure having previously said he is “fully committed” to introducing legislation on safe access zones around healthcare facilities as promised in the Programme for Government.

An exclusion zone would mean protests would not be permitted in the area surrounding a healthcare facility.

Protesters have gathered in the past outside maternity units and hospitals, including a protest against abortion services held outside the National Maternity Hospital in January last year. 

77% of people support a ban on protests outside facilities that provide abortion services, according to a 2020 poll carried out by Amárach Research for RTÉ’s Claire Byrne Live/The Journal

Fianna Fáil’s coalition partners the Green Party have been pushing Donnelly to bring forward legislation. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

A letter from the Green TD Neasa Hourigan and Senator Pauline O’Reilly to the Women’s Parliamentary Caucus today said: “We are concerned at the lack of progress on this commitment [in the programme for government] and would encourage the Women’s Caucus to advocate on behalf of people who access these services.

“The right to protest is an incredibly important part of the democratic process. However protesting at sites where people are accessing services often at a difficult time in their lives is undertaken to intimidate and coerce those who need our protection and care.”

With reporting by Christina Finn

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie