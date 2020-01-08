This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 8 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Vast majority of people support banning protests outside facilities that provide abortion services

Eight in 10 women and over seven in 10 men support the measure, according to a new opinion poll.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 8 Jan 2020, 6:00 AM
1 hour ago 1,755 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4956281
File photo of Health Minister Simon Harris.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie
File photo of Health Minister Simon Harris.
File photo of Health Minister Simon Harris.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

THE VAST MAJORITY of people in Ireland support banning protests outside facilities that provide abortion services, a new opinion poll has found.

Almost eight in 10 people surveyed (77%) support such a ban – 80% of women and 74% of men, according to an opinion poll carried out by Amárach Research for RTÉ’s Claire Byrne Live/TheJournal.ie.

Overall, 16% of people surveyed said they are not in favour of such a ban and 7% said they are unsure.

The topic is back in the headlines after an anti-abortion protest was held outside the National Maternity Hospital in Dublin city last week.

poll Source: Claire Byrne Live/Amárach Research

Health Minister Simon Harris strongly criticised the protest, describing it as “sickening” and an “attempt to intimidate and harass women, their partners, and indeed healthcare staff turning up to work”.

“We have heard from women who miscarried, who were asked on the street ‘Are you going to murder your child?’,” Harris told reporters last week, saying people could protest outside Leinster House or his department, rather than at a hospital, if they so wished.

Harris added that he is committed to implementing exclusion zones around facilities carrying out termination procedures. 

Related Reads

02.01.20 'How dare you': Minister slams protesters who demonstrated outside the National Maternity Hospital
23.02.19 Explainer: What could Ireland's abortion exclusion zones look like?

Support across all age groups and locations 

People across all age groups support a ban on such protests, according to the poll – 81% of people aged 18-24 years and 25-34 years support the ban, as do 78% of people aged 35-44, 74% of 45-54-year-olds, and 76% of people aged 55 and older.

Such a ban also received support from across the country – 77% of people in Dublin said they support it, 18% are against it and 5% are unsure; in Leinster excluding Dublin, 76% are in favour, 16% against and 8% unsure; in Munster, 76% are in favour, 17% against and 7% unsure; and in Connacht and Ulster, 81% are in favour, 11% are against and 8% are unsure.

More than 1,000 adults were surveyed for the poll earlier this week. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie