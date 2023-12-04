Double child benefit for around 650,000 families to be paid tomorrow

A DOUBLE CHILD Benefit Payment will be paid to around 650,000 families tomorrow.

As part of Budget 2024, the Government announced a once-off double payment before Christmas to help with the cost of living.

Today, Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys said this payment will be made tomorrow.

Child Benefit is a monthly payment of €140 for each child, but will be doubled this month to €280 for each child.

It is paid to families with children up to the age of 16 years, but continues to be paid until a child’s 18th birthday if they are in full-time education or have a disability.

The benefit is paid to around 650,000 families in respect of over 1.2 million children.

Minister Humphreys today said: “I am very conscious of the pressure families are under particularly in the run up to Christmas.

“I know from my days working in the Credit Union how much families depend on the monthly Child Benefit payment and I am delighted to announce details of this double payment today which will support hundreds of thousands of hardworking families across the country.”

Elsewhere, the Christmas Bonus will also be paid this week.

The Christmas Bonus is an extra payment for people getting a long-term social welfare payment.

Over 1.3 people will benefit from it, including pensioners, people with disabilities, carers and lone parents.

Recipients of Illness Benefit for longer than 12 months will also receive the bonus.

Eligible persons will receive their Christmas Bonus on the same day they usually receive their weekly primary payment.

Commenting on the Christmas Bonus, Minister Humphreys described it as “a vital support, particularly for our senior citizens”.

She also encouraged people, “where possible, to shop locally in the run-up to Christmas this year”.