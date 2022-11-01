The double child benefit payment of €280 announced in the Budget is being paid today

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
A DOUBLE CHILD benefit payment of €280 is being paid to families today, as part of measures being rolled out by Government to help households with the rising cost of living.
A range of social protection supports were announced in Budget 2023 last month, including the fact that core welfare payments will increase by €12.
The overall social welfare package is worth €2.2 billion.
The Autumn double social welfare payment was paid on Monday, 17 October, benefitting 1.4 million people.
The double Child Benefit payment of €280 is being paid today.
The Child Benefit is a monthly payment of €140 to support parents and guardians.
It is paid for each child who:
The Child Benefit is not paid on behalf of children 18 or older, even if they stay in education or training.
Meanwhile, the Fuel Allowance lump sum of €400 will kick in during the week commencing 14 November, along with the lump sum of €200 to people in receipt of Living Alone Allowance.
A €500 cost of living payment to those in receipt of the Working Family Payment, and a €500 disability support grant to people receiving Disability Allowance, Blind Pension and Invalidity Pension will also be paid that week.
From 21 November, over 130,000 carers in receipt of the Carers Support Grant will receive a one-off €500 payment.
The ministers also announced that the Christmas Bonus double payment will be paid on the week commencing 5 December.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS (8)