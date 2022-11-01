The double child benefit payment of €280 announced in the Budget is being paid today

A DOUBLE CHILD benefit payment of €280 is being paid to families today, as part of measures being rolled out by Government to help households with the rising cost of living.

A range of social protection supports were announced in Budget 2023 last month, including the fact that core welfare payments will increase by €12.

The overall social welfare package is worth €2.2 billion.

The Autumn double social welfare payment was paid on Monday, 17 October, benefitting 1.4 million people.

The double Child Benefit payment of €280 is being paid today.

The Child Benefit is a monthly payment of €140 to support parents and guardians.

It is paid for each child who:

normally lives with you and is being fully supported by you

is under 16, or under 18 if in full-time education, full-time training or has a disability and cannot support themselves

The Child Benefit is not paid on behalf of children 18 or older, even if they stay in education or training.

Meanwhile, the Fuel Allowance lump sum of €400 will kick in during the week commencing 14 November, along with the lump sum of €200 to people in receipt of Living Alone Allowance.

A €500 cost of living payment to those in receipt of the Working Family Payment, and a €500 disability support grant to people receiving Disability Allowance, Blind Pension and Invalidity Pension will also be paid that week.

From 21 November, over 130,000 carers in receipt of the Carers Support Grant will receive a one-off €500 payment.

The ministers also announced that the Christmas Bonus double payment will be paid on the week commencing 5 December.