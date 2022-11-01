Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 1 November 2022
Advertisement

The double child benefit payment of €280 announced in the Budget is being paid today

The Child Benefit is a monthly payment of €140 to support parents and guardians.

1 hour ago 4,850 Views 8 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/allstars

A DOUBLE CHILD benefit payment of €280 is being paid to families today, as part of measures being rolled out by Government to help households with the rising cost of living.

A range of social protection supports were announced in Budget 2023 last month, including the fact that core welfare payments will increase by €12.

The overall social welfare package is worth €2.2 billion.

The Autumn double social welfare payment was paid on Monday, 17 October, benefitting 1.4 million people.

The double Child Benefit payment of €280 is being paid today. 

The Child Benefit is a monthly payment of €140 to support parents and guardians.

It is paid for each child who:

  • normally lives with you and is being fully supported by you
  • is under 16, or under 18 if in full-time education, full-time training or has a disability and cannot support themselves

The Child Benefit is not paid on behalf of children 18 or older, even if they stay in education or training.

Meanwhile, the Fuel Allowance lump sum of €400 will kick in during the week commencing 14 November, along with the lump sum of €200 to people in receipt of Living Alone Allowance.

A €500 cost of living payment to those in receipt of the Working Family Payment, and a €500 disability support grant to people receiving Disability Allowance, Blind Pension and Invalidity Pension will also be paid that week.

From 21 November, over 130,000 carers in receipt of the Carers Support Grant will receive a one-off €500 payment.

The ministers also announced that the Christmas Bonus double payment will be paid on the week commencing 5 December.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie