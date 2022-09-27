Core welfare payments increasing by €12 and plan for one-off double payments confirmed

THE STATE PENSION and the core social welfare payments are to increase by €12 per week from January.

The measures were announced today by Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath as part of Budget 2023.

The increase will bring the full State pension to €265.30 per week and the maximum personal rate of Jobseeker’s Allowance and Jobseeker’s Benefit with no dependents to €220 per week.

The increase will be applied proportionately to lower rates and for qualified adults.

The Qualified Child Increase payment will increase by €2 for both age groups, meaning the rate for children under 12 will be raised to €42 per week and for children over 12 to €50 per week. The threshold for the payment will also increase by €40 per week.

While these increases won’t come into effect until January, there will be a doubling of some social welfare payments soon after the Budget.

A double payment for everyone receiving social welfare will be paid in October, while a double Child Benefit payment of €140 per child will be paid in November.

A lump sum payment of €500 for those on the Working Family Payment will also be paid in November, while the ‘Christmas bonus‘ will be paid in early December.

Those eligible for the Carer’s Support Grant will receive a once-off payment of €500, while people living with disabilities will also receive a €500 once-off payment.

A once-off payment of €200 will be paid to those on the Living Alone Allowance before Christmas.

Those eligible for the Fuel Allowance will receive a once-off payment of €400 before Christmas on top of their usual rate. The threshold to qualify for the allowance will increase to €200 from January.

For over 70s specifically, the weekly Fuel Allowance means test limit will also increase to €500 for a single person or €1,000 for a couple.

An increase of €20.50 to the Domiciliary Care Allowance was also announced, bringing the new rate to €330. The allowance will also now be available to parents with babies who have to stay in hospital for six months.

“Taken together, the measures we are rightly introducing this year and in 2023 represent very substantial State support for the most vulnerable,” Minister McGrath said.

“By means of example – a single pensioner, living alone, in receipt of Fuel Allowance will receive an additional €2,375 between now and the end of 2023 as a result of the announcements I am making today.”

However, Active Retirement Ireland, the country’s largest representative organisation for older people, has said the measures in the Budget fall short in protecting older people against the cost-of-living crisis.

‘Won’t go far enough’

The charity’s CEO Maureen Kavanagh said the winter fuel allowance won’t go far enough for older people after two increases in gas and electricity costs this year alone.

“The €12 weekly increase in the state pension, while below the rate of inflation, is still a welcome measure. However, for many older people the winter fuel allowance will not go far enough as they struggle to manage their tight household budgets,” she said.

“The fuel allowance would need to be doubled if it was to have any real impact on the day-to-day lives of our older people.

“Overall, we welcome the increases in welfare payments and the additional payments to certain pensioners, but Budget 2023 is falling short for our older people who deserve to live with security, independence and dignity.”

Alone, the charity which seeks to empower older people to continue living at home, said the Budget has not delivered for older people on the lowest incomes.

“A €12 increase in the pension is simply not enough to keep up with the increased costs caused by inflation – it doesn’t even enable people to stand still. While one-off supports are welcome, they do not make up the difference in what was needed in core welfare increases,” CEO Seán Moynihan said.

“We work with older people who are turning off their fridges and pendant alarms, who are selling off items to support themselves, who are spending their days in shopping centres and on trains to avoid the cost of having to heat their homes. An extra €12 per week will not reassure those people in January.

“We needed increases to the pension and other supports at the level of €20 and above in order to provide any sort of financial stability for older people.”