Main Points: Here is what you need to know about Budget 2023

BUDGET 2023 CONTAINS a raft of measures that will cost around €11 billion.

The exact details are currently being announced in Dáil Éireann.

The Government has announced a range of measures aimed at addressing the cost-of-living crisis including tax band changes, electricity credits and social welfare increases.

Speaking in the Dáil this afternoon, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said: “When we gathered in this chamber for Budget 2022, we were emerging from the very worst of the Covid-19 pandemic. We now face a further economic challenge.

“If you are an older person, you’re having to spend more of your pension on heating your home. If you’re looking after your family, you are now facing higher grocery bills. And if you’re running a small business, you are trying to cope with the increases in the cost of energy.”

During his speech, he noted the impact of the war in Ukraine on the global economy and cost of energy.

“The onset of the war in Ukraine has sent shockwaves throughout the global economy, and this is most evident in energy and commodity markets, where prices surged at the onset of the war and have remained high.

“Energy price inflation intensified over the summer as concerns grew regarding a complete shutdown of Russian gas supplies. The wholesale price of natural gas is now around eight times its average level in the years preceding the war,” Donohoe stated.

Speaking next, Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath said: “We know that many are genuinely worried about what lies ahead in the months to come.

“We know too that many of our businesses that survived Covid with the support of Government now facing a serious threat in the form of dramatic energy price rises. Our experience over the last three years and the manner in which we collectively responded demonstrates our resilience as a nation.

We continue to navigate the uncertainties of Brexit. We got through the long, dark days of Covid and we are responding with compassion and resolve to the dreadful invasion of Ukraine.

“We’re doing this together, both here in Ireland and the cooperation with our international partners. These are not normal times. The war in Ukraine continues to have far-reaching ramifications across so many areas of life as we know it. We have not experienced inflation like this for 14 years.”

Michael McGrath, Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Source: Oireachtas TV

Here are some of the key measures announced so far:

Income Tax Package : Standard rate band is to increase by €3,200 to €40,000

: Standard rate band is to increase by €3,200 to €40,000 Personal Tax Credit , Employee Credit and Earned Income Credit all set to increase by €75

, Employee Credit and Earned Income Credit all set to increase by €75 The ceiling of the second USC rate band will be increased from €21,295 to €22,920 to “support those on minimum wage”

will be increased from €21,295 to €22,920 to “support those on minimum wage” Three domestic universal €200 electricity credits (totalling €600) over the next three billing cycles (November, January and March)

(totalling €600) over the next three billing cycles (November, January and March) A new Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme (TBESS) to assist businesses with their energy costs

(TBESS) to assist businesses with their energy costs Vacant Homes Tax to be charged at three times a property’s base Local Property Tax rate – this self-assessed measure will be introduced in 2023 and administered by Revenue. There will be exemptions for properties that were recently sold or are listed for rent; properties that are vacant due to the owner’s illness or them being in long-term care; and properties that are vacant as a result of “significant refurbishment work”.

to be charged at three times a property’s base Local Property Tax rate – this self-assessed measure will be introduced in 2023 and administered by Revenue. There will be exemptions for properties that were recently sold or are listed for rent; properties that are vacant due to the owner’s illness or them being in long-term care; and properties that are vacant as a result of “significant refurbishment work”. An extension of the Help-to-Buy scheme in its current enhanced form for a further two years – until 31 December 2024

in its current enhanced form for a further two years – until 31 December 2024 A new tax credit of €500 for tenants who are paying rent in respect of their principal private residence

in respect of their principal private residence An extension to the current temporary reduction in the excise duty on fuel ; this reduction will now remain in place until 28 February 2023

; this reduction will now remain in place until 28 February 2023 An extension of the temporary reduction in the rate of VAT from 13.5% to 9% on the supply of gas and electricity ; these reductions will remain in place until 28 February 2023

; these reductions will remain in place until 28 February 2023 The tax-free bonus amount an employer can give an employee will increase from €500 to €1,000 annually

amount an employer can give an employee will increase from €500 to €1,000 annually An increase in the Home Carer Tax Credit from €1,600 to €1,700

from €1,600 to €1,700 The introduction of a Defective Concrete Products Levy to contribute towards the cost of the Defective Concrete Blocks Redress Scheme

to contribute towards the cost of the Defective Concrete Blocks Redress Scheme The extension of five agricultural tax reliefs due to expire this year. The following three schemes will be extended until 31 December 2024: Young Trained Farmer Stamp Duty Relief; Farm Consolidation Stamp Duty Relief; Farm Restructuring Capital Gains Tax Relief; the following two schemes will be extended until 31 December 2025: Young Trained Farmer Stock Relief; Registered Farm Partnership Stock Relief.

due to expire this year. The following three schemes will be extended until 31 December 2024: Young Trained Farmer Stamp Duty Relief; Farm Consolidation Stamp Duty Relief; Farm Restructuring Capital Gains Tax Relief; the following two schemes will be extended until 31 December 2025: Young Trained Farmer Stock Relief; Registered Farm Partnership Stock Relief. The VAT rate on newspapers will be reduced from 9% to zero from 1 January 2023

will be reduced from 9% to zero from 1 January 2023 The VAT rate on defibrillators will be reduced from 23% to zero

will be reduced from 23% to zero HRT and nicotine replacement products will become VAT-free

will become VAT-free Excise on pack of 20 cigarettes to increase by 50 cent

to increase by 50 cent Social welfare ‘Christmas bonus’ to be paid in early December, with a separate double payment of weekly rates in November

We’ll keep updating this article as more measures are announced