Main Points: Here is what you need to know about Budget 2023

BUDGET 2023 CONTAINS a raft of measures that will cost around €11 billion.
The exact details are currently being announced in Dáil Éireann.
The Government has announced a range of measures aimed at addressing the cost-of-living crisis including tax band changes, electricity credits and social welfare increases.
Speaking in the Dáil this afternoon, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said: “When we gathered in this chamber for Budget 2022, we were emerging from the very worst of the Covid-19 pandemic. We now face a further economic challenge.
“If you are an older person, you’re having to spend more of your pension on heating your home. If you’re looking after your family, you are now facing higher grocery bills. And if you’re running a small business, you are trying to cope with the increases in the cost of energy.”
During his speech, he noted the impact of the war in Ukraine on the global economy and cost of energy.
“The onset of the war in Ukraine has sent shockwaves throughout the global economy, and this is most evident in energy and commodity markets, where prices surged at the onset of the war and have remained high.
“Energy price inflation intensified over the summer as concerns grew regarding a complete shutdown of Russian gas supplies. The wholesale price of natural gas is now around eight times its average level in the years preceding the war,” Donohoe stated.
You can watch the announcement here:
Click here to watch on Oireachtas.ie. Streams provided by HEAnet.
Speaking next, Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath said: “We know that many are genuinely worried about what lies ahead in the months to come.
“We know too that many of our businesses that survived Covid with the support of Government now facing a serious threat in the form of dramatic energy price rises. Our experience over the last three years and the manner in which we collectively responded demonstrates our resilience as a nation.
We continue to navigate the uncertainties of Brexit. We got through the long, dark days of Covid and we are responding with compassion and resolve to the dreadful invasion of Ukraine.
“We’re doing this together, both here in Ireland and the cooperation with our international partners. These are not normal times. The war in Ukraine continues to have far-reaching ramifications across so many areas of life as we know it. We have not experienced inflation like this for 14 years.”
Here are some of the key measures announced so far:
We’ll keep updating this article as more measures are announced
