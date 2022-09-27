Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
BUDGET 2023 WILL be announced later today, two weeks earlier than it has been in previous years.
Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath will address the Dáil this afternoon to outline Government spending for the next year.
Following the previous two budgets, which have focused on Covid-19 emergency measures, this year’s budget will focus on addressing the rising cost-of-living crisis.
We will keep you updated throughout the day on all of the announcements and reaction to the measures.
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar shares an update ahead of this afternoon’s announcement, deeming this year’s Budget a “Cost of Living Budget designed to help you and your family”.
In @FineGael, we understand that the cost of living is rising. It's making it more expensive to do the weekly shop, to fill your car, or to pay your utility bills.— Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) September 27, 2022
So #Budget2023 is a Cost of Living Budget designed to help you and your family. pic.twitter.com/Kdyx0K4bqs
The Budget itself is expected to cost around €7 billion this year, with the once-off package to address the inflation and energy crisis set to cost over €3 billion.
As it happens, we already know quite a lot of what today’s announcement will contain, with various measures having been leaked ahead of today.
Our Political Correspondent Christina Finn has summarised most of the expected measures here, including a new credit for renters who pay tax, energy credits amounting to €600 over three bills, an increase in social welfare payments and a 25% reduction in childcare costs.
This is Paschal Donohoe’s sixth Budget speech as the Minister for Finance and his third as part of the Fine Gael/Fianna Fáil/Green Party coalition.
Donohoe will deliver his speech at 1pm, followed by the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath. Both are expected to speak for around 45 minutes, which will bring us up to around 2.30pm.
After the speeches, opposition parties will reply with their own views on what has been unveiled. As the main opposition party, Sinn Féin will get an hour in reply, with the other opposition parties and groupings getting 45 minutes each.
The speeches should be done by 8pm.
At 8.30pm, voting on the Budget measures will begin. This is due to end by midnight.
While immediate changes will be voted in tonight, such as excise changes, votes on some of the more substantive issues will take place over subsequent days.
Good morning and welcome to The Journal‘s liveblog of Budget 2023. Jane Moore here – I’ll be taking you through the morning ahead of the main announcement this afternoon.
Before then, let’s get you up to speed on everything you need to keep an eye out for.
