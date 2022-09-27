58 mins ago

This is Paschal Donohoe’s sixth Budget speech as the Minister for Finance and his third as part of the Fine Gael/Fianna Fáil/Green Party coalition.

Donohoe will deliver his speech at 1pm, followed by the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath. Both are expected to speak for around 45 minutes, which will bring us up to around 2.30pm.

After the speeches, opposition parties will reply with their own views on what has been unveiled. As the main opposition party, Sinn Féin will get an hour in reply, with the other opposition parties and groupings getting 45 minutes each.

The speeches should be done by 8pm.

At 8.30pm, voting on the Budget measures will begin. This is due to end by midnight.

While immediate changes will be voted in tonight, such as excise changes, votes on some of the more substantive issues will take place over subsequent days.