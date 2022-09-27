Budget 2023 will be revealed today - here's a look at how things will unfold

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
BUDGET 2023 TAKES place today, about two weeks earlier than it usually does each year.
While the last two budgets focused on Covid-19 supports, this year the focus is all on the rising cost-of-living.
A once-off package will be announced to address the inflation and energy crisis, which is set to cost more than €3 billion this year.
The budget surplus due to a high tax take is now estimated at more than €4.4 billion.
There is a lot already known – such as a new credit for renters that pay tax, free school books for children in primary school, a doubling of some welfare payments before Christmas, an energy credit worth €600 across three energy bills and a 25% reduction in childcare costs.
Both Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath are due to address TDs.
Donohoe will take to his feet first at 1 pm to read his Budget speech.
McGrath will follow, with each of the ministers’ speeches due to last around 45 minutes – so we should be done by around 2.30 pm or shortly thereafter.
As the main opposition party, Sinn Féin will get an hour in reply. The other opposition parties and groupings will get 45 minutes each. Speeches should be done by 8 pm tomorrow evening.
Voting on the Budget measures will get underway at 8.30 pm, and is due to end by midnight.
Immediate changes will be voted in tonight (such as excise changes) but votes on some of the more substantive issues will take place over subsequent days. The cost-of-living package announced today is due to have immediate effect.
Much of the Budget reaction comes via press conferences and interviews in Buswells Hotel, across the road from Leinster House. Stakeholders and groups give their reactions to the announcements throughout the day, and there’s usually a sizeable encampment of TV and radio reporters at the venue.
Protests outside the Dáil have also traditionally been a feature of Budget Day.
Government sources have said the budget is “quite tight” but that there are a lot of “significant measures” contained in the plan. “There are so many measures it’s hard to keep up with them all. Risk is we’ve missed something,” said one senior source.
Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has said he believes the budget will help with the cost-of-living concerns, stating that Government understands that people are living in “uncertain times” and are worried about the upcoming winter.
Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath said he has had “exhaustive talks” in recent weeks with Government ministers who all have significant demands for their respective departments.
This year’s budget should “make a real difference to people throughout the country”, he said.
Donohoe said there were “demanding discussions” as the issues they are dealing with are serious, but he wanted to ensure careful use of the “money of the people of Ireland and putting it to effective use next year”.
Much of the supports announced today “will start to flow quite quickly”, added McGrath.
What can we expect in the Budget speech?
Income tax / USC
Housing
Social Welfare
Childcare
Third-level Education
Health
Business
Justice
Other items of note:
