Cost of cigarettes to increase but price of a pint remains the same

THE COST OF a pack of 20 cigarettes is set to jump by 50 cent as the result of an increase in excise duty.

There will also be a pro-rata increase on other tobacco products.

Minister Pascal Donohoe said this will “support public health policy to reduce smoking in Irish society”.

However, the price of alcohol will remain the same.

Meanwhile, a 0% VAT rate will be applied to nicotine replacement therapies.