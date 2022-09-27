Businesses to receive up to €10,000 per month under winter energy support scheme

MINISTER FOR FINANCE Paschal Donohoe has today announced an energy support scheme for businesses during the winter, with the government paying up to €10,000 a month.

Earlier this afternoon the minister said that small and medium businesses were the backbone of Ireland’s economy and require a range of supports for the current energy crisis.

The Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme (TBESS) will be open to businesses that have seen an increase in their average energy unit price of 50% or more from 2021.

The scheme’s payments will be backdated to September and run until at least February.

The scheme will cost approximately €1billion will be administered by the Revenue Commissioner under a self assessment basis.

“Businesses will be required to register for the scheme and to make claims within the required time limits. It is proposed that the scheme will operate by comparing the average unit price for the relevant bill period in 2022 with the average unit price in the corresponding reference period in 2021,” Donohoe said.

Once eligibility criteria are met, the support will provide 40% of the amount of the increase in the business’s energy bills.

A monthly cap of €10,000 euro will apply.

Donohoe added that the scheme was designed to be compliant with the EU state aid Temporary Crisis Framework and will need approval by the EU Commission in advance of making payments.

“This is a significant intervention by the government in the Irish economy to protect employment. This scheme forms a large part of our wounds of measures.”

“We must weaken the ability of a shock to income becoming a loss of jobs. And this new policy would help employers with their rise in bills and help to save their businesses,” he told the Dáil.

Business groups have reacted to the scheme, claiming that a payment of 40% of a bill’s increase won’t do enough to protect employers.

The managing director of Retail Excellence, the largest representative body for the retail industry in Ireland, said:

“We welcome the fact that there has been an intervention in the energy crisis with targeted supports and that many people will have more money in their pockets to spend, but we will have to examine the qualifying criteria for the energy support scheme in more detail.”

“It remains to be seen whether this will be sufficient for many businesses who have been crippled by rising costs this year,” Duncan Graham of Retail Excellence said.